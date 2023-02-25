The Keys Cougars gave it their best shot, Feb. 25, at the Regional Championship game, hoping to advance into Area undefeated. Unfortunately, despite a strong surge in the third quarter, the Cougars fell four points short of the win, and Millwood won, 51-47
Keys’ Coach Greg Barnes said looking at the books, it was obvious the Cougars struggled early, scoring just 16 points in the first half of play. Still, they only trailed 23-16 at intermission.
They didn’t do much better in the third, and went into the last quarter trailing 35-25.
In the wild fourth period, Trenton Nichols, who didn’t score in the first period, and had just five in the second, and seven in the third, took matters into his own hands, ripping the nets for three treys, three deuces, and 4-for-4 from the free throw line, totaling 19 points in the quarter, and a team-leading 31 for the game.
Freshman Joe Green stepped up in the game, Barnes said, scoring 10 points. Reed Trimble was held to three points, Colton Combs added two, and Garin Barnes scored one.
“I think we were a little up tight,” Coach Barnes said. “And then, their athleticism on defense had a lot to do with us not scoring.
“Our defense kept us in the game,” he said. “Offensively, Trenton was amazing, and has been throughout the playoffs.
“Freshman Joe Green really stepped up, but if we’re going to advance through Area,” Barnes said, “I’ve got to get some other guys some looks.”
The Cougars will open their part of Area play at Verdigris, March 2, at 3 p.m., against Westville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.