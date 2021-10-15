PARK HILL -- The Keys Cougars and Roland Rangers faced off this Thursday in a game that saw Roland just barely squeak out a win. Roland jumped out to an early lead and maintained it the entire game, and while Keys was able to rally in the second half, they would ultimately fall short. Losing 16-12. This seemed like a game that was going to get out of hand for Keys fast, but credit to them for being resilient and punching back after taking a couple of blows.
The first half saw very little action, with one touchdown coming from Roland's' quarterback from two-yards out to give them an early 7-0 lead. After a couple of punts by both sides, Roland would strike again early in the second quarter on a four-yard rushing touchdown to push the Rangers lead to 14 points. Keys would force an interception in the quarter and would capitalize on the opportunity. Lane Taylor would score on a four-yard rushing touchdown a couple plays later, but a botched snap on the PAT would leave the halftime score at 14-6.
Roland came out in the third trying to sneak an onside kick on the opening kickoff of the second half. Keys was prepared and would recover. After a couple of punts, and Keys getting stuffed on a fourth and goal from the four-yard line, the third quarter score would remain the same heading into the fourth at 14-6.
There was no lack of theatrics and drama in the fourth quarter of play. After a Keys three-and-out, and a Roland turnover on downs, Lane Taylor would lead Keys on a 45-yard drive with an eventual seven-yard touchdown run would make the score 14-12 with 2:37 remaining. Keys came out for their two-point attempt, but poor protection for Lane Taylor led to a sack and would leave the score at 14-12.
After forcing a punt, Keys would get the ball back on their own 11-yard line with :43 seconds left in regulation. After a first down sack of 10-yards, Keys would hustle back to the line with time clicking away, but were ultimately sacked again, and this time it resulted in a safety. Roland would take the win on the night with a close 16-12 final score. I asked Keys Head Coach Adam Hass what he told his team after the loss, and here is what he had to say.
"I just told them to keep their heads up," said Hass. "Even after a tough loss like this one, we have to just keep it together. Even though the times were tough we remember we are family, which is why we always break the huddle out to family. We still love one another, and we still must figure out a way to fix this and get right back on track. Which we will."
With the loss today, Keys record moves to 4-2 on the season. They will look ahead to next Friday, Oct. 22 when they hit the road and travel to take on Spiro at 7:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.