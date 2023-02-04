The Keys Cougars used point production from 10 different players to double up Central Sallisaw, Feb. 3, 72-36. In the earlier game, the Lady Cougars started slow, and despite a strong second half, were unable to overcome Central, losing 50-38.
The Keys boys utilized points from six players to post a 17-point first quarter while holding Central to just three, then continued the onslaught by taking the second period 17-14, the third 14-11, and finally the icing on the cake in the fourth, putting up 24 points to Central’s eight, for the 72-36 final.
Garin Barnes was the only Cougar to notch double-digit points, scoring 13. A trio of Cougars tossed in nine points each, in various manners. Grant Stricker scored nine, all in the fourth quarter. Trenton Nichols had nine, including 3-of-4 from the charity stripe. And Josiah Wolff added nine, including one three-pointer.
Tae Muskrat-Flynn had a pair of downtowners on his way to eight points, Reed Trimble, Joe Green, and Austin Davis each added six, Colton Combs finished with four, and Braxton Davenport added two.
Keys Head Coach Greg Barnes said it was the best night the Cougars have had offensively in a long time.
“Execution on set plays was great, and we shared the ball well,” Barnes said. “We made the extra pass tonight to get teammates wide-open shots.
“Ten guys scored tonight. I like that,” he said.
The Cougars are now 14-4, with two regular games and a couple of make-up games left. They will host Tulsa Central in the first round of the playoffs.
The Lady Cougars started sluggish, allowing Central to take an 8-4 lead in the first quarter, and nurse it to 10, 21-11, by the half.
During halftime, Keys Head Coach Kruz Lynch and Assistant Coach Amy Hamilton tweaked the Lady Cougars’ game a bit, and the second half looked like a different game. The Lady Cougars played Central even-up at 12 each in the third quarter, and came within two of Central’s 17-point fourth to end on the short end of a 50-38 score.
A major factor in the loss could be attributed to the fact that while the Keys’ girls shot a respectable 80 percent, 8-of-10, from the free throw line, Central made 15 of their 29 attempts.
Elizabeth Holland did not score in the first quarter, but came alive in the last three periods, leading the Lady Cougars in scoring with 17 points, including making her only free throw, and draining a pair of three-pointers.
Bailey Davis finished with 10, Erica Ward and senior Ashlyn Radomski each had four, with each also going 2-for-2 at the charity stripe. Madison Hood rounded out the scoring with three points, all from the free throw line.
Lynch said the girls got down early after having several turnovers, but picked up the pace in the second half.
“Although we played extremely hard in the second half, we just couldn’t cut it close enough to take the lead,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.