Keys kept its season alive Thursday afternoon after defeating Cascia Hall, 50-41, in the Class 3A Area II Tournament at Stroud. A stellar fourth-quarter performance pushed them ahead of Cascia Hall after a slow first half.
The Cougars improve to 17-11 after beating the 9-18 Commandos. The Cougars are also 4-1 through the playoffs with their only loss coming from the Class 3A No. 4 Beggs Demons in a 46-43 OT loss.
Neither team was able to score efficiently in the first quarter. However, the Cougars were able to escape with a 7-3 lead entering the second quarter. Gage Barnes and Levi Troyer each made a field goal while Riley Kimble made a 3-pointer.
Commandos' Luke Lawson went off in the second quarter to give them a 22-17 lead heading into halftime. Lawson made four 3s and a free throw to swing momentum to the Commandos. Scotty Wolff knocked down a 3 and another field goal to lead the Cougars in scoring for the quarter. Gage Barnes and Lane Taylor each made a field goal in the quarter.
"I just thought we were sluggish the whole first half," said head coach Greg Barnes. "They also played a diamond zone and manned on Riley Kimble. We haven't seen that much this year and it gave us some problems because we were so tentative against it. We talked about it at half time and talked things over. We came out that third quarter and started shooting better."
The third quarter has consistently been the Cougars' most challenging quarter of the season, but Thursday afternoon the team was able to overcome their third-quarter struggles and outscore the Commandos 21-14 to reclaim a 38-36 lead. Gage Barnes made a trio of 3s to swing momentum back to the Cougars before entering the final quarter. Logan Yanez and Wolff each scored four points in the third quarter.
The Cougars scored a few quick buckets to extend their lead before the Commandos hacked the Cougars to send them to the free-throw line. Gage Barnes and Yanez combined to go 6-7 from the free-throw line.
Gage Barnes finished with the team-high 16 points. Wolff finished with nine points while Yanez finished with eight points, all of which came in the second half.
Keys will play 3A No. 9 Sequoyah Friday at Stroud in the semi-final round of the Area Tournament. Sequoyah beat Keys 52-43 during the season opener and again 67-62 in overtime Jan. 7. Sequoyah is looking to enter their eighth-straight State Tournament appearance and Keys will look to start their own appearance streak.
