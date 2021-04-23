Keys extended its win streak to four games Friday, defeating Roland, 10-2, in Park Hill.
The Cougars, who moved to 12-6 overall and 6-4 in District 3A-7 under head coach Nick Zodrow, also topped Heavener, 9-8, Thursday.
Reed Trimble went the distance on the mound, allowing just one earned run on three hits in six innings to pick up the win. Trimble had six strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
Keys scored five of its runs in the third inning and took advantage of five Roland errors. Rhett Walker paced the lineup with two hits, while Trimble and Grant Stricker each drove in a pair of runs.
The Cougars took the lead for good in the third after Walker led off with a single and later crossed home plate on an error to make it 3-2. Keys was also lifted by an RBI single to right field by Bronc Quetone that scored Cooper Hamilton, and a Trimble two-run single to left that brought home Quetone and Stricker to make it 7-2.
Against Heavener, Keys overcame a two-run deficit in the home-half of the seventh after back-to-back one-out singles by Drew Morgans and Trimble. Morgans got the Cougars even on an infield single that allowed Stricker to score, and Trimble provided a walk-off base hit to center that plated Colton Combs.
The Cougars, who finished with eight hits, didn’t trail until Heavener scored three times in the seventh. They held 3-0, 6-3 and 7-5 leads.
Lane Taylor, Trimble and Walker finished with two hits apiece, and Walker knocked in a team-high three runs. Hamilton and Walker each had doubles.
Quetone, Walker and Logan Little each saw time on the mound. Quetone, in four innings of work, allowed two earned runs on three hits. Walker gave up one earned run on one hit in 0.2 innings, and Little allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out one and walking two.
The two wins came after a two-game sweep of Pocola earlier in the week. The four-game win streak is the best since Keys opened the season with five consecutive wins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.