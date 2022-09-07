The Keys Cougars didn't fare well last Friday against the Gore Pirates, at Gore, falling 47-0. This Friday, they're at home in Cougar Stadium, on Jerry Hood Field, ready to do battle with the Stilwell Indians, 20-7 victors over the Roland Rangers.
At this point, the Cougars are ranked 32nd in Oklahoma Class 2A, while Stilwell is ranked 28th in Class 4A.
"They're another pretty good team," Cougar Head Coach Adam Hass said, speaking of Stilwell.
"They mostly like to run a lot," he continued, "but they'll fling it around a little bit, too."
He said when the Cougars play higher classification teams such as Stilwell, they don't pay a lot of attention to it
"We just play one game at a time," he said. "Last week we prepared for Gore. This week we prepared for Stilwell.
"We don't look ahead, we take 'em as they come," he said.
Hass said last week's game at Gore showed him a couple of things in particular. "We have to be in better conditioning," he said, "and, we have to be better with our passing and receiving."
Several Cougars sustained various injuries last week. "It was mostly bangs and bruises, Hass said, "and they're all back this week except one.
"The verdict is still out on #53, Adden Shaw,"he said. "Adden's a tackle. If he can't go, we'll go with either James Periman or Stanley Adamson."
Hass said he was very pleased with the play of Payton Williams last week. "Payton stepped in and really filled a gap for us," Hass said. "He's a hard worker and never quits.
"Treveon Guthrie also really stood out," he said. "He was our leading receiver, and really played hard."
Hass had a very good quote to end the interview, but technology failed, and it wasn't available for this article.
However, in essence, he said it was going to be good to be at home where more fans could be there to cheer the Cougars on, and that they weren't going to pay any attention to rankings or anything else.
"We had a good crowd last week," he continued. But, this week will be even better
"Being at home, there will be a lot of people, a lot of grandparents, for example, that can't make those road trips that will be here Friday," he said, "and they'll be making noise.
"As far as the Cougars, we're going to focus on the next game, and keep working to get better every day, every game, every play," he concluded.
The weather forecast for Friday in Keys is for lots of sunshine, but not as warm as it has been the past few days. All indications point to a perfect night for football.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.