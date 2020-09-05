Keys couldn’t get on track offensively and dropped its season opener on the road Friday to Konawa, 22-7.
The Cougars lone score came on the final play of the third quarter when running back Joel Scott ran 40 yards for a touchdown.
“We didn’t execute,” Keys’ first-year head coach Adam Hass said. “We’re not where we need to be, and Konawa is a pretty good football team. We’ve been working for four weeks, offense and defense, it’s obviously new to them. We’re just not to the point we need to be with execution.”
Keys was knocking on the door for another score late in the game after driving to the Konawa 2-yard line, but time expired.
The Cougars’ offensense also lost two fumbles in a contest that was scoreless at halftime.
“We’ve just got to keep working, chipping away and get better everyday,” Hass said. “We didn’t give up the fight tonight. We put ourselves in an opportunity for more points at the end. I liked the way we finished and our effort. I told the kids, ‘It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish.’”
Keys will remain on the road on Friday, Sept. 11 when it visits Wilburton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.