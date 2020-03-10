Keys starts the season 0-2 after falling on the road to Okmulgee and Chouteau-Mazie in back-to-back, high-scoring games.
The Class 3A Cougars fell to Class 3A Bulldogs 10-13 on Monday afternoon and to the Class 2A Wildcats 18-19 on Tuesday.
Nathan Clark put the Cougars on the board early in the first inning after the Wildcats dropped a fly ball. Cooper Hamilton scored on the next at bat after another Wildcats' error. However, the Wildcats scored a run in the following two innings to tie the game 2-2.
The Cougars scored six runs in the third inning. Following a Lane Taylor RBI, Grant Sticker stole home then Garrett Glory hit a sacrifice fly to send Hamilton home. Taylor and Glory scored during Drew Morgans' next at bat. Morgans was sent home following a Terry Combs ground out, giving the Cougars an 8-2 lead.
The Wildcats scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. However, the Cougars quickly answered back with four more runs at the top of the fifth inning.
Six runs for the Cougars at the top of the sixth inning put the team up 18-10. The Cougars nearly sealed their first win of the season, but errors and timely hits gave the Wildcats four runs in the sixth inning. The Cougars hit a ground out followed by two strikeouts, one swinging and one looking, in the seventh inning and had an 18-14 lead entering the bottom half of the inning.
The Wildcats scored once before the Cougars earned two defensive ground outs. The Cougars needed only one more out, but the Wildcats hit a double to put up a pair of runs. Then, during the final two at bats, the Wildcats were hit by a pitch and the Cougars committed an error to seal their fate.
Clark and Hamilton each recorded four runs and a hit. Morgans, Grant Sticker and Bronc Quetone each scored a pair of runs. Four other Cougars each scored a run. Hamilton and Morgans each earned a pair of RBIs.
Keys will play their home-opener Thursday afternoon against Gore at 4:30 p.m. Gore is 1-1 coming off a 0-11 loss to Dewar Tuesday afternoon.
