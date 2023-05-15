Throughout the 2023 season, Keys baseball’s head coach Nick Zodrow and his team kept looking for the big hit.
Early in the season the Cougars were getting on base but were not able to get the key base hit to bring in runs. By the end of the season, the Cougars put it together and caught fire.
“We found the continuity and who would be hitting where,” said Zodrow.
“Early we struggled to get the big hit. We would get guys on but couldn’t get them in. Later they were putting together better at-bats. Offensively we definitely started to play better late.”
Zodrow was expecting a slow start after having six of his players join the team late due to playing basketball. Those that played basketball and baseball had just three days from the end of the basketball to the first baseball game.
“I expected it would take us a little bit to get going and get to playing good,” said Zodrow.
“We did the same thing we did last year and started the season slowly. It was big for us to win the bi-district and go to the regional. Salina was really good this year and we didn’t play as well as we Ould have. Overall I thought we finished where we deserved to finish. I think the beginning of the year realistic expectations were I would like to get back to the state tournament but I thought we deserved where we ended.”
Through the first 11 games of the season, the Cougars averaged 3.8 runs per game with just two wins.
The Cougars hit a turning point after a 2-0 win over Sequoyah. Including the SHS game, the Cougars averaged 8.4 RPG over the final 12 while holding a 9-3 record.
Keys’ strong stretch came to a head during its bi-district showdown with Coalgate. In that series, the Cougars swept the Wildcats by a combined 14-3.
“The first part of our schedule not only did we not have a lot of practice time, but we had a tough early schedule,” said Zodrow.
“We played some really good State Tournament level teams. Towards the end of the season, our pitching settled in and we had a lot of at-bats that looked more comfortable at the plate. Early in the season we typically make more errors than we should. There are a lot of things to go into. It is kind of just where we are. We have to spend a lot of time practicing while we are playing games. It can be ugly at times.”
This season the Cougars were led by a couple of important players. Reed Trimble stepped up as both the leadoff hitter and one of the Cougars’ starting pitchers.
At the plate, Trimble was a .400 plus hitter and the No. 1 starter on the rubber.
Cooper Hamilton also proved to be another vital senior for the Cougars. The Cougars faced a huge hole at catcher and Zodrow turned to the senior to take over.
“He never caught a day in his life,” said Zodrow. “I asked at the beginning of the year for him to do that. I asked him to go back there and solidify us and he did. He did something he thought was uncomfortable at a high level. Those seniors will be missed, they elevated our program to the next level.”
Next season the Cougars will be without several three-year starters. But despite this Zodrow maintains the Cougars should be able to repeat this season.
“We are going to be young in spots but we have some guys that can play,” said Zodrow.
“We will have a few guys coming back from this team. Our goal will be a little bit of the same. We will work in the offseason to get better. Our goal every year is to be in a regional and give yourself a chance to go to the State Tournament.”
