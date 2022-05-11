The 2022 Class 3A Baseball State Tournament bracket has been posted, and for the first time since 2008, the Keys Cougars are part of that bracket.
The Cougars will face the Bethel Wildcats on Thursday, at 1:30 p.m., at Choctaw High School. Earlier, at 11:00 a.m, Oklahoma Christian School (OCS) will face Kingston. On Friday, at 11:00 a.m., the two winners will face each other in the semifinals, also at Choctaw.
On the other side of the bracket, Victory Christian will play Washington at 4:00 p.m., and Salina will play Heritage Hall at 6:30 p.m. The two winners will play each other on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the lower half of the semifinals.
The state championship game will take place at Shawnee High School, Saturday, at 11:00 a.m.
The Keys Cougars are coming into the state tournament with a 17-12 record, and will be playing the Bethel Wildcats, 18-7. Both teams recorded one shutout against their opponents. Bethel was shutout once, while the Cougars failed to score three times this season.
Bethel’s greatest margin of victory was by 11 runs, and its biggest loss was by 10 runs. The Cougars recorded a 14-run victory, a 13-run victory, and two wins by 11 runs. Their greatest loss was by 13 to Roland early in the season.
Bethel has scored 211 runs while allowing 138 runs. The Cougars have scored 223 runs, and have given up 188 runs.
Keys Coach Nick Zodrow took a few minutes on Tuesday to talk about his team. “I think we’re matched up pretty well,” Zodrow said. “Right now, Reed Trimble is leading us in just about every category.
“As far as batting average, Reed’s hitting somewhere around .402, and right behind him is Cooper Hamilton at something like .399,” he said. “Lane Taylor is leading the team in RBIs. Trenton Nichols is hitting well right now. He’s hitting in the number five hole for us, and he’s come up with some big at-bats and RBIs.”
Zodrow is not planning anything different for Thursday’s game. “We're going to put our best defense on the field, and Bruce (Miller) on the mound,” he said. “When Bruce is pitching, everyone is in their natural, comfortable positions on defense.”
Miller’s battery mate will be Conner Lee. The infield will consist of Bronc Quetone at first, Nate Edens at second, Logan Little at third, and Trimble at shortstop. The outfield, from left, will be Nichols, Taylor, and Cooper Hamilton.
“Cooper is our leader in stolen bases,” Zodrow continued. “That’s why we put him at leadoff a couple weeks ago, so he could get more chances to help us on the bases. He has a high baseball IQ, and creates havoc on the bases.”
One area Zodrow said he was still unsure of. “Bruce has been swinging the bat batter the last couple of times he pitched,” he said. “I am still trying to decide if he’ll bat, or if we DH for him.
“If he bats, Drew Morgans will most likely be a courtesy runner for him. If we decide to DH for him, Morgans will be the DH,” Zodrow said.
If Zodrow courtesy runs for Lee, the catcher, to save his legs, the courtesy runner is usually Braxton Davenport.
On the mound, Miller has great stuff, Zodrow said, with three main pitches that all have good movement. “He has a great mix, and moves the ball around very well. He misses a lot of barrels, and gets a lot of weak contact,” he said.
“We’re happy to have an opportunity to be playing,” he said. “But, we’re not going there to be there.
“We’re going there to win,” he said emphatically.
