A mere 24 hours earlier, the Keys Cougars made the long bus ride to Roland where they took a beatdown by the Rangers. Tuesday, it was flipped around. Roland came to Keys, and the Cougars thoroughly thumped them, 12-2.
The Cougars scored in each of the five innings of the game, two in the first, second, and third innings, five in the fourth, and the game-ending run-rule run in the fifth, while holding Roland scoreless until the top of the fifth.
Reed Trimble got the Cougars started off right with a single to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Bronc Quetone walked, then both advanced on a wild pitch. Lane Taylor drew a walk, but during his at-bat, Trimble scored on a passed ball that also allowed Quetone to advance to third, but was later put out trying to steal home. Logan Little and Connor Lee both walked, loading the bases. Nate Edens drew a bases-loaded RBI-base-on-balls, forcing Taylor home for a 2-0 lead.
The Cougars' second inning was more of the same. Drew Morgans, Trimble, and Quetone all drew walks, and Taylor hit a sharp grounder to the Roland third baseman that was muffed, allowing Morgans and Trimble to score, giving the Cougars a 4-0 lead.
They made it 6-0 in the third when Trenton Nichols took ball four, then scored when Trimble doubled into left field. Trimble went to third on a wild pitch, and scored when the third baseman mishandled the throw to him.
Cooper Hamilton led off the fourth inning for the Cougars with, what else, a walk, then promptly stole second, and continued to third when the throw was muffed by the Roland shortstop. He scored moments later on a Taylor single. Taylor stole second, then scored when Lee doubled. Braxton Davenport entered the game as a courtesy runner for Lee, the Cougar catcher. He advanced to third on a passed ball, and scored on a single by Nichols. A couple of errors later, Davenport and Nichols both scored, putting the Cougars up 11-0.
That would have been enough to end the game after Roland's top half of the fifth, had the Cougars been able to keep Roland from scoring less than two runs. A single, a few errors, passed balls, and wild pitches let the Rangers put two runs on the board, cutting the Cougar lead to nine, 11-2.
The Cougars came to bat in the fifth, needing one run to complete the 10-run run-rule after five innings. Hamilton and Taylor drew back-to-back walks, and Little wore one for the team, loading the bases. Following two straight strikeouts, with Nichols at the plate, Hamilton scored the game-ending run on a wild pitch.
Taylor finished the game with one hit, two walks, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Trimble, Lee, Edens, and Nichols each had one run batted in. Trimble had two hits, including a double, Lee had a double, and Nichols had a single. Taylor and Hamilton each had two stolen bases. Lee, the catcher, threw one Roland runner out trying to steal a base.
Bruce Miller went the distance on the mound for the Cougars, working five innings, giving up just two runs on two hits and five walks, and struck out seven.
Roland had no extra-base hits.
The Cougars are now 8-7 as they prepare for some road trips. Thursday, they travel to Spiro, and Friday, they travel to Henryetta. Next Monday, the Cougars travel to Checotah, and next Tuesday, Checotah comes to Keys.
"Those are all District games," Keys Coach Nick Zodrow said recently. "We managed to slip the Spiro game in, it's a makeup game. I'm still trying to run down a couple more makeup games we have to get in.
"I'm trying NOT to play any away doubleheaders," he said. "We've had so few home games because of the weather, I want to get as many games here as I can."
Riders tame Braggs: It took exactly one pitch from the Braggs Wildcats' pitcher to the leadoff batter for the Hulbert Riders, Trenton Hess, to put the Riders on top. Hess put one over the left fielder's head to the fence, and circled the bases before Braggs could get the ball back in. That eventually resulted in a 16-1 victory for the Riders.
What followed Hess' homer went like this: walk, double, triple, error, single, double, walk, and finally the first out. Another walk, a ground out that advanced runners, a walk, and yet another double, and the Riders were ahead 11-0, having sent 15 batters to the plate, and leaving just one stranded.
Braggs did not score in the top of the second, making it 11-0 as the hot hitting Riders came to bat again.
Two walks, followed by a single and a double, an out, a triple and a single, all in the bottom of the second put the Riders up 16-1.
Braggs managed to chase one run home in the top of the third, but they needed five to keep the game going, and it ended, 16-1`.
Ethan Reese led the offensive charge for the Riders, getting two hits, a double and a triple, scoring twice, and knocking in four runs. Hess had a pair of hits, the homer and a single, and knocked in two. Dusty Tedder had one hit, an RBI double. Tyler Simpson had a triple and a single, and two RBIs. Wyatt Tedder had an RBI double, Aidan Longan had an RBI double, Hank Jackson knocked one in with a single, and Nathan Rowan had a single.
Simpson worked the first two innings on the hill for the Riders, allowing no hits, no runs, one base on balls, two hit batsmen, and fanning three.
Longan took over in the third, but had to give it up to Landon Chester because of a sore arm. Longan was charged with the lone Braggs run, two walks, and struck out two. Chester finished the game, allowing one hit, and getting the final putout.
Hulbert Coach Cody Hubbard had praises for his team. "We're still a work in progress," he said, "but we've been talking to them about starting the game strong, and I felt they did that tonight.
"I want to continue that mentality, that we start stronger. We've had too many games where we started slow, then tried to come back," he said. "We want to do it the other way around."
The Riders don't have any more games scheduled this week, but their junior high team will be participating in the Chouteau Junior High Tournament the rest of the week.
"We're trying to get them some games, give them a little love," Hubbard said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.