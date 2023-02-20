The Keys basketball programs were host to District play this year, and pitted the Cougars and Lady Cougars against the Tulsa Central Braves this past weekend.
The Lady Cougars stayed with Central through the first half, but eventually by simply wearing down their opponents – do the math. Eight sets of legs against 15-20 sets, pretty soon, something had to give, and when it did, Central’s Lady Braves began pulling away until the final buzzer sounded, signalling the end of a 48-20 Central victory.
The Lady Cougars started the game running, most likely more that Coach Kruz Lynch would have liked, judging from his comments a couple days before, “We have to make sure we play our game. We can’t let ourselves get caught up in their style of play.”
Still, the slower pace, and the methodical style helped contain Central. They scored their first basket of the game at the 6:06 mark, and their next basket came almost two minutes later.
Lynch said their gameplan was executed to a “T” in the first half.
“We held their two big girls to six points total, and that’s what kept us in the game,” said Lynch.
In the second half, Central made some good adjustments on the Lady Cougars’ defensively, he said, that put pressure on the Keys’ guards.
“We knew it was coming,” Lynch said, “We just had too many turnovers early in the third that put the score out of reach for us.”
Lynch said in this particular situation, losing at District might even be an easier road than had the Lady Cougars won.
“We get a bye in the first round,” he said. “Our first game is Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.”
Cougars take high road
The Keys Cougars were never told it would be a cakewalk through their Feb. 18 District battle with Tulsa Central. If there was a memo issued stating if they got behind early, they were to roll over and play dead, they either didn’t get it or ignored it.
Central came out hot in the first quarter, posting a 20-15 lead over the Riders.
In the second period, Hulbert increased its point production by one, but more importantly, their relentless defense stifled the Braves, holding them to just seven points, and giving the Riders a 31-27 lead at halftime.
Both teams had pretty much figured each other out by intermission, and in the third quarter, nothing changed except the actual score. Keys still led by four, 43-39 as the final eight minutes rolled around.
Central pulled out all the stops in the fourth quarter, but the closest the Braves could get was one, as time was running out. A late Keys bucket gave the Cougars the three-point win, and the District Championship.
“It was a tough game for us tonight,” said Keys Head Coach Greg Barnes. “Central has a really good team.”
He said the Central boys were super athletic, and they came out shooting blazing hot.
“I am really proud of my guys,” said Barnes. “They just continued to compete, and tried to make [Central] take tough shots.”
Trenton Nichols led the Cougars with 23 points, including a perfect 6-of-6 at the free throw line.
“Trenton was incredible tonight,” said Barnes. “He just continued to make shots to keep us in the game, and others chipped in enough to get us over the hump.”
Garin Barnes finished with 13 points.
Coach Barnes didn’t mention his son by name, but alluded to him when he said, “We need to be better at the free throw line if we want to make a run in the playoffs.”
Garin Barnes got to the charity stripe eight times, making just three.
Reed Trimble checked in with nine points, Josiah Wolff recorded eight, and Tae Muskrat-Flynn rounded out the scoring with three points.
The next leg of the Cougars’ journey takes them to Regionals at Morris, where they will face Morris, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. A win there will advance to the Regional Finals, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. A loss, however, would dump them into the consolation bracket where they would have to win two games to advance.
