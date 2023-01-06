The Keys Cougars took care of business against Mounds, Friday in the Warner Eagles Tournament semi-finals, 63-32, catapulting them into the championship game at 8:30 Saturday.
The Cougars put up 21 first-quarter points while holding Mounds scoreless. By halftime, the Cougars had a 36-9 lead, 50-25 after three, and the final score.
Nine Cougars scored in the game, led by Josiah Wolff with 19, all in the first half. Colton Combs knocked down 10 points, Austin Davis had nine, Tae Muskrat finished with six, Trenton Nichols and Reed Trimble each scored five, Garin Barnes had four, Bronc Quetone hit a trey in the fourth quarter, and Braxton Davenport ended with two.
The Cougars’ opponents on Saturday were still playing the late game on Friday.
In the Lady Cougars’ game against Liberty, the game was tied at the end of regulation, sending them into overtime where Liberty took the win, 46-42.
Assistant Coach Amy Hamilton was driving the team bus home at press deadline and was unable to provide details on the game.
