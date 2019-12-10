HULBERT -- Keys left Hulbert with a 44-33 win Tuesday night after falling in its season opener to Class 3A, second ranked Sequoyah last week. Hulbert was 3-0 entering the matchup after winning the Porum Tournament.
The Riders and Cougars head coaches have known each other for years. Jordan Hill, Riders' coach, played against a team coached by Greg Barnes, Keys coach, while he was competing in middle school.
"They're a well-coached team, I've known coach Barnes for a long time," said Hill. "I played against him while I was in middle school and he was at Woodall. They play really good defense, man-to-man, that zone they run, they're really well-coached. His kids listen to what he has to say, and they make the most of it."
The Riders took a 6-0 lead early in the opening quarter. Center Gabe Lewis was a force in the paint, collecting boards and swatting the Cougars down, not giving up any easy buckets. Nolan Edmundson hit a buzzer-beating jump shot to give the Riders an 11-8 lead.
The defense took control of the second quarter, neither team was able to score until Lewis sunk a free throw with 4:20 left on the clock. Nolan hit another three and gave the Riders a 17-10 lead before Gage Barnes and Scotty Wolff went on a nine-point tear to give the Cougars a 19-17 lead going into halftime.
The Cougars outscored the Riders 9-2 in the third quarter to give them a 28-19 lead.
With 3.7 seconds in the third quarter, Lewis went down with a scary head/neck injury after hitting his head on the court after making a play for the ball. He was carter off the court with a neck brace.
Wolff and Ethan Chuculate were exchanging shots to ensure their team's win in the final quarter. Wolff was grabbing boards and earning second chance opportunities over the riders, but the Cougars had trouble stopping Chuculate from hitting threes in the final minutes of the game.
The Riders cut the Cougars' lead to only seven points, but layups from Riley Kimble and Wolff sealed the game.
"In the fourth quarter I was just a little disappointed, I didn't think we closed the game well," said Barnes. "We had the lead and we played like we were behind. We were up and we committed a couple of silly fouls and then offensively we were rushing when I wanted us to just calm down, make them spread it out, then look for lanes to cut to the basket."
Wolff led the game with 22 points, most of which came from second-chance opportunities. Chuculate score 16 points for the Riders, 11 of which came in the final quarter.
Lady Cougars 61, Lady Riders 12
Keys bullied Hulbert from start to finish, earning a 61-12 lead for its first win of the season.
The Lady Cougars scored with ease and constantly generated steals. The Lady Riders were outscored 19-0 in the first quarter which ended in a buzzer-beater make from Lady Cougars' Madison McCollum.
"I thought we executed very well," said Lady Cougars' head coach Jami Springwater. "We played our man defense, which was something we struggled with last year. We've worked on that all summer and we have made that a strength."
Ashlyn Berry scored 10 unanswered points to start the second quarter. With 5:35 left in the first half, the Lady Riders got on the scoreboard after Natalie Jennings scored from a second-chance opportunity. However, the Lady Cougars had a commanding 38-4 lead going into halftime.
Kylie Eubanks took over and scored eight points in the second half for the Lady Cougars. The Lady Riders were outscored 23-8 in the second half.
Berry almost earned a triple-double during her performance against Hulbert, finishing the night with 19 points, 11 assists, nine steals and five rebounds. Eubanks finished with 17 points, eight assists, seven steals and four rebounds.
Keys prepares to play in their first tournament of the season. They will travel to Haskell Thursday to take part in the J.T. Dixon Memorial Tournament where the girls will tip-off at 1 p.m.
Hulbert will travel to Porter Friday night for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off against the Pirates.
