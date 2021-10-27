The Keys Cougars, (5-2), head into a homecoming matchup against the Panama Razorbacks, (2-6), looking to keep the winning streak going after bouncing back last week in a win against Spiro, 32-29. The Razorbacks are looking to break out of a current three game losing streak in a rather disappointing season thus far.
Keys is coming off a rather emotional win in their shootout with the Bulldogs. In a game that went down to the wire and saw a total of 28 total points being scored in the fourth quarter alone, Keys was able to pull it out. The running game really took over for the Cougars in the second half and was a very vital part in being able to pull out the win and answer every touchdown that came from the Bulldogs.
This week against Panama, Keys Head Coach Adam Hass says that they must be focused for their upcoming game against Panama.
"Panama is a good young team," said Hass. "They definitely have the ability to keep you guessing on offense. They are extremely gap-sound on defense, and their special teams can create problems. We have to come out ready to play this week"
Keys hopes to keep their dominant run game going in a game that could get ugly early. That said, all wins this late in the season are important for a team on the brink of making the playoffs. The Cougars look to take care of business this Friday.
Keys will host the Panama Razorbacks this Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
