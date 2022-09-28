Keys school and surrounding area will be abuzz with excitement and activity this week. It's Homecoming Week, and lots of things are planned throughout the week, including a parade on Thursday at 1:30. Capping off the festivities will be a football game, Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. between the Keys Cougars and the Prague Red Devils.
Without going into great detail, Prague comes into the game at 4-0, 1-0 in Class 2A District 5, and ranked ninth in the state. But, everyone knows rankings are for the parents, fans, and, yes, sports writers, but coaches couldn't care less about rankings.
Keys Cougars Head Coach Adam Hass doesn't pay attention to rankings, but just looks forward to the next game. And the next game is this Friday against Prague.
"Prague is 4-0," Hass said, "and they have quite a few juniors and seniors. They have some big linemen, and they have a couple of athletic quarterbacks.
"Their tailback is really good," he continued. "On defense, they have some size, and they fly to the football.
"They run multiple formations," he added, "and they have a good combination of both run and pass. Their quarterbacks are accurate."
Hass was asked how Homecoming affects the players, team, and staff. "I think every Homecoming has its distractions," he said, "you know, a lot of celebrations, a lot of festivities throughout the week, the parade, things like that."
He said the Cougars are continuing to improve from week to week. They will be without the same players as last week, Adden Shaw, Payton Williams, and Garrett Murphy, plus Treveon Guthrie, who injured his hip against Roland last week.
"Just like everybody else, we game plan," Hass said. "We try to put together what we think will work to give us an advantage over the opponents, tweak things here and there, and just try to get better."
