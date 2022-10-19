Last week the Keys Cougars limped into their game at Warner with seven starters and/or first backup players out due to injuries. That list included Cooper Hamilton, Colton Combs, Payton Williams, Nathan Rogers, Garret Murphy, Adden Shaw, and Treveon Guthrie. Those seven are still out, but an eighth one will be added to the list this week, freshman running back Jon Beckwith, due to a leg injury.
“This has been some kind of year,” Keys head coach Adam Hass said. “There have been a lot of strange occurrences. We don’t need anything else. This is enough.”
Hass said last Thursday’s game against Warner had a lot of young Cougars on the field. “We’ve already talked about all the adversities we’ve had this year with all the injuries,” he said, “and, adding to that, Warner is a good team.
“We just have to play the cards that are dealt to us, and try to get better each game,” he said. “We have a lot of young kids out there who will be back next year, and this is giving them game experience.
“We know it’s a learning process, and what better teacher than actually being there,” he added. “Although we’re not seeing the results on the scoreboard we’d like to, we are seeing improvement every week,” he said. “We have three more weeks, and we’re going to do everything we can to show improvement with the young ones we’ll have out there.”
This Thursday, yes, Thursday, the Cougars will play their final home game of the 2022 season when the Vian Wolverines roll into town. The Wolverines come into the game with a 5-2 record, 4-0 in District 2A-5 play.
To date, Vian and the Cougars have had two common opponents, Roland and Warner. Vian defeated Roland 52-13, while the Cougars lost to Roland 21-20 in a do-or-die decision to go for the win or the tie.
Warner lost to Vian 44-14, but defeated Keys last week 50-6.
Hass said with Beckwith out, the tailback position would be manned by several players, including Garret “Moose” Glory and Tyson “Boomer” Robinson.
This week will be Senior Night at Keys Stadium, Jerry Hood Field. The six seniors, Hamilton, Combs, Glory, Rylee Blair, Bronc Quetone, and Izaiah Granan, will be honored, as well as other seniors involved in other areas such as team managers, etc.
Hass said Vian has some big kids up front, and they have some speed. He said the Wolverines like to run a little bit more than they throw. “They hand it to the speed,” he said. “They run more to the outside than powering it through the middle.”
Hass was asked who would be taking snaps this week, quarterbacking the Cougars. “Oh,” he sighed, “it’ll be a plethora of people. Quarterback will pretty much be played by committee.”
Despite being 0-7, and having scored just 69 points in seven games, there is no quit in the Cougars. Show up this Thursday, and see for yourself. Help honor the seniors, then watch the Cougars on the field play their hearts out from the opening kickoff throughout the next 48 game-clock minutes until the final buzzer.
Dress warmly, and show those kids how much you appreciate them. You won’t be disappointed!
