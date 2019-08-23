Keys was the host site to a preseason scrimmage with Sequoyah and Stigler Friday evening. The scrimmage was the first opportunity for the teams to have live hits with another team during the offseason. Keys and Sequoyah varsity teams only faced Stigler’s defense.
“It kind of gets old when you’re in practice and you hit each other for a couple of weeks in training camp,” said Sequoyah’s assistant coach Brandon Richardson, who filled in for head coach Shane Richardson. “Getting that first live contact can really set the tone. Now, we’ll feel better going forward. It’s just one of those things where you need to knock the rust off a little bit, and the physicality is a part of that.”
“That’s why you play football,” Keys’ head coach Mel Maxfield added on. “We’ve been hitting on each other since August 12th and it was good just to line up against someone else even when they would get the best of us from time to time. I was pleased with our kids’ effort.”
Keys
The Cougars’ players had problems conducting Mel Maxfield’s, Keys’ new head coach, wing-T offense and had trouble slowing down their opponents, but the varsity team showed promise. Their first offensive play went to running back Bryce Sanders, which resulted in a 70-yard run up the middle for their first touchdown of the evening’ which came after forcing a Panthers’ three and out Cougar territory. Sanders displayed his speed and athleticism, spinning off a defender and outrunning the secondary.
“Bryce is a good athlete and a good football player,” said Maxfield. “He has the physical toughness that you look for in a player and he has the unique ability to use his feet to pick his hole. He knows when to throttle down a little bit and he knows when to explode.”
However, the Cougars’ offense was unable to move the chains over the next three possessions. The team nearly fumbled another handoff during their third series after Sanders ran for a first down on the first play.
Quarterback Lane Taylor was under constant pressure and was forced to scramble. However, Taylor showed that he can be an improviser in the backfield gaining yards on the ground and evading a free rusher to complete an 18-yard play-action pass to Sanders during their fourth offensive series.
Along with Sanders and Taylor, Maxfield mentioned that fullback Aaron Smither, Colby Nottingham and the offensive line performed well in the first scrimmage.
Sequoyah
The Indians had trouble moving the ball offensively over the first two possessions and threw an interception after the team crossed the 50-yard line for the first time during the third drive. However, the team rebounded with a big play from wide receiver Trenton Harris.
Harris, a big-bodied receiver, high pointed the ball and made a contested catch against the Panthers brought the ball within the 10-yard line. The Indians’ coaching staff was impressed by his effort and the effort from the whole team.
“The first thing we look for is effort,” said Brandon Richardson. “I think we passed that test, but there is a lot of things we have to improve on. As a whole, we are an experienced team. When our guys get the film and see this, I think our improvements will happen pretty quick.”
Brandon Richardson pointed out that running back Tyler Purkey played well in the scrimmage.
The Panthers were able to gain chunks of yards through the air against the Indians on a few occasions, but Sequoyah’s run-stuffing defense kept Stigler from running over the field and got near-consistent pressure to the quarterback.
“I thought we hustled to the ball really well,” said Brandon Richardson. “We had a lot of guys getting around the football so that’s good, you always want that. We were able to get a couple of stops on third down and make the team start the drive over again. We just have to get more consistent overall.”
