Keys advances to the semi-finals round of the Regionals following a 40-27 win over Spiro Friday night at Sequoyah High School.
A second-quarter rally pushed Keys and allowed the team to take control of the game.
The 3A Cougars improve to 15-11 and dropped the 3A Bulldogs to 14-12.
Scotty Wolff got the Cougars’ offense rolling in the first quarter. Wolff scored five of the team’s eight points. Lane Taylor made a layup in traffic and Reed Trimble made a free throw to put the Cougars up 8-6 in the first quarter.
“We were a little sluggish early,” said Keys head coach Greg Barnes. “I was worried we would have a hangover from last night after the double overtime game and getting back home late. We switched and got some pressure on them, got a few turnovers and got some easy layups which got us going a little bit.”
The duo of Gage Barnes and Lane Taylor put the team on their backs in the second quarter. Gage Barnes made his defensive effort felt on the court, continually picking the ball and creating fast break opportunities for the team. Taylor led the team in scoring with eight points in the quarter as the team took a 26-12 lead into halftime.
The Bulldogs made a dent into the Cougars lead in the third quarter. They outscored the Cougars 11-7 in the quarter to close the Cougars’ lead to 33-23. Logan Yanez sunk a 3-pointer in the quarter while Riley Kimble and Jagger Hall made a field goal.
The Cougars ran out the clock in the final eight minutes whenever they could. Gage Barnes made a pair of field goals and Wolff scored three points in the final quarter to seal the win.
Taylor led the team with 10 points scored. Gage Barnes and Scotty Wolff scored nine and eight points respectively.
Keys will play Kansas at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Sequoyah gym. Keys beat Kansas 47-35 in the district round of the playoffs and look to sweep Kansas. If Keys wins Saturday, they will advance to the Area Tournament.
“They’re scary,” said Greg Barnes. “They have that big kid on the inside and they’ll be a tough matchup for us, but hopefully we’ll play well and play good defense. This is where we got put out last year and we would like to advance past this spot.”
