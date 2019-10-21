The Keys Cougars and Lady Cougars both qualified to run in the state cross country meet when the girls placed sixth and the boys placed seventh in the regional meet Saturday, which had 19 competing teams at Kiefer High School.
Keys head coach Greg Barnes said his first goal for the team was to qualify for state and is looking forward to further improving their times from the beginning of the season.
The cross country teams as a whole improved their time from the first meet at Kiefer on Sept. 7. The girls finished with a combined 1:18:51 run time and improved to a 1:13:31time, a five minute and 20-second difference. The boys ran an extra tenth of a mile in the regional meet but managed to finish with a combined run time of 1:44:53 which was an improvement from the 1:48:49 time from the Sept. 7 meeting.
Sierra Winkler was the team's fastest runner. She finished 20th with a 13:58.8 time to improve from her 15:35.76 time from Sept. 7 and narrowly beat her older sister's, Savana Winkler, time of 14:01.2.
Cooper Hamilton was the boy's fastest runner and finished with a 20:20.8 time but did not run at the previous meet in Kiefer.
The top runners from regionals prepare over the summer by running up to 90 miles a week. Barnes, who is in his first season as the cross country coach and entering his second season as the basketball head coach, is proud of the effort and improvements the team has produced throughout the season.
"We get together and we run and set out a plan for them," said Barnes. "On the boys' side, they're not true cross-country kids, they're basketball kids I just make run. For us, we're probably just getting close to the kind of shape that we should have been coming into it. Right now we're probably just running between 25 to maybe 30 miles a week. The more we run they have improved, we don't put the time into it a lot of the kids do in the summertime."
The state meet starts at 3:30 in Shawnee where Keys will compete with students across Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.