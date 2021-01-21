Levi Williams and Riley Kimble both scored in double figures to propel Keys past Salina, 58-45, Thursday to start play in the Chouteau Tournament.
Williams finished with a game-high 17 points, 11 of those coming in the second quarter, and Kimble closed with 10 points.
The win is the 10th of the season for the Class 3A No. 13 Cougars, who move to 10-2 under head coach Greg Barnes.
Keys got off to a fast start and led 18-5 after one quarter behind a two 3-pointers from Kimble and a pair of field goals by Gage Barnes, who closed with nine points.
The Cougars took a 33-26 advantage into halftime and led 48-34 after three quarters. Levi Troyer sparked Keys in the third with five points on a pair of field goals and a free throw, while Kimble had two baskets. Williams added a pair of field goals over the final eight minutes.
Troyer and Jackson Tarrance both finished with seven points for Keys, who will play Verdigris in Friday’s semifinals at 8:30 p.m.
Keys wins fifth straight: The Lady Cougars continued to impress Thursday during the first day of the Chouteau Tournament.
Class 3A No. 8 Keys rolled to a 65-29 win over Salina and won its fifth straight game in a stretch where it's played five games over seven days.
The win puts the Lady Cougars at 11-1 overall under head coach Rick Kirkhart. They will face Rejoice Christian at 4 p.m. in Friday’s semifinals.
Keys was paced by Kylie Eubanks’ game-high 21 points. Eubanks, who has scored 20 points or better in nine consecutive games, scored 17 of her points in the first half to help the Lady Cougars jump out to a 19-12 lead after one quarter and a 39-15 halftime lead. The junior guard had nine points in the opening eight minutes.
Keys outscored Salina, 20-3, in the second quarter to take command. Eubanks had eight points on a pair of field goals and went 4 for 4 from the free throw line, while Kylie Stilwell and Sierra Winkler added four points apiece. Winkler converted on all four of her free throw attempts, and Stilwell had two baskets.
Winkler scored eight of her 16 points on four field goals during the third quarter as Keys extended its lead to 57-25.
Ashlynn Berry finished with nine points for the Lady Cougars, while both Stilwell and Allie Eubanks followed with seven.
