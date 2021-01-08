A 30-point win propels girls to finals
The No. 11 ranked Keys Cougars girl's basketball team made easy work of Canadian advancing to the finals of the Warner Tournament with a 75-45 victory. With 14 3-point makes the Cougars remain undefeated moving their season record to 5-0.
"I had scouted them and thought it would be a really good game," head coach Rick Kirkhart said. "Canadian shot the ball really well yesterday, but we made them turn the ball over."
"I was a little concerned about it going in and we played really good. The first quarter was 21-4. We are a 3-point shooting team and if you leave us open we are going to score."
Keys was led by junior Kylie Eubanks with 25 points while Ashlynn Berry (22) and Sierra Winkler (14) also scored in double figures. Kirkhart credits his leaders with their success to a fantastic work ethic and is proud of their leadership.
After jumping out to a commanding lead the Cougars only scored 11 points in the second quarter before returning to form with 22 and 21 points in the final two quarters, respectfully.
The four-out offense was unstoppable, and although passes left shooters open the wing, the Cougars knocked down multiple contested jump shots.
Keys is back in action tonight playing tournament host No. 16 at 6 p.m. It is seeking its second tournament victory after dominating the Haskell Tournament during the Thanksgiving break.
Boys' toughness on the boards leads to an easy win
The No. 16 boys team dominated from the second quarter on to beat Ketchum 72-38 and advance to play Wilburton at 8 p.m. tonight in the championship game.
Keys was led by Reed Trimble with 20 points and Sequoyah transfer Levi Williams, in his first game with the Cougars, tallied 18. Jackson Tarrance, a wide-bodied post player, scored 12 for the Cougars as well.
"We were very active on the boards and we pounded them on the inside," head coach Greg Barnes said. "In the first quarter we defended well but they hit tough jump shots with our hands in their face."
After the first quarter Keys led 18-12, but from then on Ketchum could not score 10-plus in a stanza.
Ketchum, playing back-to-back nights, made six 3-pointers but could not stop the Cougar interior attack. Keys made 10 free throws to Ketchum's four. Additionally, Trimble knocked down his first 3-point baskets of the season and had nine fourth quarter points.
"We defended real well the whole game and played a lot of man-to-man," Barnes said. "The kids had great communication and we didn't have any big breakdowns."
With everyone on the deep roster contributing Keys looks to claim the Warner Tournament championship tonight at 8 p.m.
Although the varsity coach, Barnes has kept a close eye on the junior varsity squad that nearly upset Warner's varsity falling 42-40 earlier in the day. Three players scored eight or more points. It has played four of its six games versus varsity opponents and 2-4 on the season.
