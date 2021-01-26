Keys bounced back from two straight losses at the Chouteau Tournament to defeat Westville, 70-53, Tuesday in Park Hill.
Levi Williams poured in a game-high 24 points to pace the Class 3A No. 14 Cougars, who improve to 11-4 overall under head coach Greg Barnes.
The Cougars hadn't lost consecutive games all season until Friday and Saturday setbacks to Verdigris and Rejoice Christian.
Reed Trimble (15 points( and Gage Barnes (11) were also in double figures for Keys. The Cougars led 37-20 at halftime.
Williams went 5 for 8 from the free throw line and scored 12 of his points over the final eight minutes. Trimble had his best scoring output during the second quarter where he scored eight points on three field goals and a pair of free throws, and Barnes scored nine of his points during the third, including a 3-pointer.
Jakob Hall finished with six points for the Cougars, while Jackson Tarrance, Levi Troyer and Lane Taylor each ended with four.
Keys will be at Poteau Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. start.
Lady Cougars stretch win streak to eight games: Keys had no problems securing its eighth consecutive win Tuesday, erasing Westville, 72-33, in Park Hill.
The 3A No. 5 Lady Cougars, now 14-1 under head coach Rick Kirkhart, got off to a blazing start, outscoring Westville, 30-4, in the opening eight minutes. They took a 41-13 lead into halftime.
Junior guard Kylie Eubanks led Keys with 16 points, 10 of those coming in the first quarter. Ashlynn Berry added 15 points and knocked down two 3-pointers, and Sierra Winkler was also in double figures with 13.
Ashlyn Radomski contributed with eight points for the Lady Cougars, who will visit Poteau Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.