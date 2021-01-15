Keys strung together its fifth consecutive win Friday, defeating Vian, 53-42, in Park Hill.
Reed Trimble and Levi Troyer both finished in double figures to pace the Class 3A No. 14 Cougars, who improve to 7-1 overall under head coach Greg Barnes.
Trimble went 7 of 8 from the free throw line and finished with 11 points, while Troyer scored five of his 10 points in the fourth quarter and had one of the Cougars’ three 3-pointers.
Four different players for Keys — Gage Barnes, Riley Kimble, Levi Williams and Jackson Tarrance — closed with eight points.
“I honestly felt like we took a step back tonight,” Greg Barnes said. “We had been playing pretty good. I didn’t feel like we played as well tonight, but it was good that we didn’t play as well and still got a win. We gave up too many offensive rebounds and just didn’t have a lot of intensity.
“The good thing is we had balanced scoring...11, 10 and four guys scored eight points. That’s been the good thing here lately. We have been having some guys score. We’re starting to get some guys to put the ball in the basket.”
The Cougars were sparked in the opening eight minutes by Tarrance, who had six points on three field goals. Troyer knocked down a 3-pointer, and Williams and Barnes each had a field goal as Keys claimed a 13-12 lead after one quarter.
“Jackson came off the bench at the post and he gave us six points early on, and I thought that was really big for him coming off the bench and to be able to go in and get us those points at that time when we were kind of struggling,” Greg Barnes said.
Kimle and Trimble were the catalyst during the second quarter, combining for nine points on four field goals. Kimble buried a 3, and Barnes, Troyer and Williams had one field goal apiece. The Cougars took a 28-24 lead into halftime.
Keys held the Wolverines to one field goal and three points in the third quarter and extended its lead to 36-27. Kimble connected on his second 3-pointer, while Williams and Tarrance had field goals and Trimble converted a free throw.
Trimble went a perfect 6 for 6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, while Troyer contributed with a pair of field goals and a free throw. Barnes added four points over the final eight minutes.
The Cougars lone setback came right before the break when they fell at home to 2A No. 13 Hulbert, 45-39, on Dec. 17. Since, they have defeated 2A No. 15 Oktaha, Ketchum, Wilburton and Central Sallisaw. The win over Wilburton was in the championship game of the Warner Tournament last weekend.
Keys will take on Gore at 5 p.m. Saturday in Park Hill.
Lady Cougars bounce back: Keys got back on track Friday after suffering its first loss of the season on Tuesday against Central Sallisaw. The 3A ninth-ranked Lady Cougars cruised to a 75-57 win over Vian in Park Hill behind a combined 49 points from Ashylnn Berry and Kylie Eubanks.
Berry finished with a game-high 28 points and canned eight 3-pointers, and Eubanks followed with 21 as Keys improved to 8-1 on the season under first-year head coach Rick Kirkhart.
The Lady Cougars pulled way in the third quarter after taking a 36-32 lead into halftime. Berry connected on four of her 3s, while Berry added five points and Sierra Winkler chipped in with four, propelling Keys to a 59-43 lead.
Eubanks and Berry did all of the scoring during the second quarter for Keys. Eubanks drained all three of her 3-pointers and had 11 points, while Berry added three 3s and had nine points.
Winkler joined Berry and Eubanks in double figures with 12 points.
The Lady Cougars will be back in action Saturday when they host Gore at 3:30 p.m.
