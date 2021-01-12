The 3A No. 14 Keys Cougars (5-1) had five players score in double figures and beat Sallisaw Central handily, 66-43, Tuesday night on the road.
"Everything we let [Central] shoot was contested," Keys head coach Greg Barnes said. "Our effort on defense was great and we are getting more comfortable with each other offensively."
Keys' guards Gage Barnes and Riley Kimble each scored 12 points while Reed Trimble and Jackson Tarrance put in 10 points and Levi Williams led with 13 points. Of the eleven players that saw game action seven scored.
The Cougars also converted on 12-15 from the free throw line and made six 3-pointers on the night.
By halftime the Cougars led by 14, 33-19 thanks to a plus-11 margin in the second stanza. In the third quarter Keys laid it on Central scoring 22 points and six players saw their shots go through the net.
"We moved the ball real well in the third," Barnes said. "We've been talking since the beginning of the season, since we weren't very good last year, we need to take the next step and put teams away."
After doing just that, Keys turns its attention to hosting Vian Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Gore Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Barnes said he cannot allow Vian to use its athleticism and make the game a track meet. He believes that if the Cougars force contested jump shots, like they did at Central, his team will have a good shot.
The 3A No. 9 Lady Cougars (7-1) fell to 2A No. 11 Central Sallisaw 67-63 Tuesday evening. It was the most points allowed this season. Last week head coach Rick Kirkhart said this week, with Vian and Gore Friday-Saturday, would test his team.
