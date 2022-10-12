Imagine, if you will, a football team with no injuries, everyone healthy, the entire roster primed and ready for the next game.
For Keys Cougars Head Coach Adam Hass, that would be the twilight zone. In fact, he has so many out this week, it almost seems as if it might be easier to list the ones who are OK to play. Let’s go down the roster numerically.
#1, Treveon Guthrie, starting wide receiver, defensive back: OUT.
#7, Cooper Hamilton, starting tailback, defensive back: OUT.
#11, Colton Combs, starting quarterback, defensive back: OUT.
#24, Payton Williams, tailback, defensive back: OUT.
#33, Nathan Rogers, wide receiver, linebacker: OUT.
#51, Garret Murphy, starting offensive line, defensive line: OUT.
#53, Adden Shaw, starting offensive line, linebacker: OUT.
So, you’re going to see a lot of different players this week, and a lot of players in different positions. For instance, Garret “Moose” Glory will be taking snaps, Hass said.
“Jon Beckwith will be at tailback,” Hass said. “He’s a freshman, he’s going to be just fine.
“Tyson “Boomer” Robinson will be on the field,” he said. “We’re going to have plenty of freshmen on the field. Gabe Gillinger’s gonna see the field, Justice Aguilar’s going to continue to see the field, Ryan Kirk’s gonna be on the field.
“We’re looking the same,” Hass continued. “We’re still looking to be better than we were last week, to progress with the program, because we have a lot of guys on the field who will be back next year.”
The Cougars will host the Warner Eagles tonight at 7:00 p.m.
“They base out of 10-personnel and 20-personnel on offense,” Hass said. “They have quite a few upperclassmen on the field.
“They run and pass both,” he added. “Their tailback will run it, and their quarterback will run it too.”
Eagle tailback Preston Cannon had 124 yards rushing, and three touchdowns last week in a 33-30 win over Henryetta.
Hass said defensively, he expected Warner to “…just line up and come at us.”
The Cougars refuse to quit, but they need your help tonight. Fill the stands and make lots of noise for your team. Help them all you can.
Be there or be square!
