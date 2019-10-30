Keys won its last two games and looks to extend its winning streak when the Cougars travel to Westville Friday night.
The Cougars are 3-5 with a 2-3 district record coming off a 34-0 blowout win against Panama at home in cold, slick and rainy playing conditions. The Yellowjackets, however, are 0-8 and have scored only eight points over their past three games, including a 48-0 blowout loss to the Sequoyah Indians last week.
Anything can happen when two high school teams face off against one another, but the Cougars should leave Westville with a win if they can contain Yellowjackets' linebacker and fullback Larrit Stacks.
On defense, Stacks is one of the few Yellowjackets that have shown the ability to get into the opposing team's backfield. He is constantly getting into the running lane and follows the holes his linemen make to get into the backfield.
The Yellowjacket offense is run heavy, run first type of offense that they use to open up big plays down the field. Stacks is the lead blocker for the running backs but can take the ball himself and create plays on the ground.
As long as the Cougars can contain Stacks, they should be able to run over the Yellowjackets' defense and control the game on the road.
The Cougars have played in the cold rain the past two games, but the weather during the 7 p.m. kick off Friday night in Westville is expected to be clear with the temperature being in the 30s.
