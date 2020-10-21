The Keys Cougars look to rebound Friday night as they host the Spiro Bulldogs. The Cougars has their two game win streak snapped last week losing to Roland 21-14.
Spiro enters the game at 5-1 with their only loss coming by the hands of Cascia Hall 34-20. They are coming off a shutout win last Friday against Heavener.
Spiro is coached by Chris Bunch. Bunch is a member of the Oklahoma Football Coaches Hall of Fame and currently in year thirty of his career.
Senior quarterback Nick Johnson is a threat to score on the ground and through the air. Johnson accounted for five touchdowns in Spiro’s win against Roland. Johnson is just one of eight starters the Bulldogs returned from last season.
Mekhi Roberson will be Johnson’s go-to receiver at 6’3”. Roberson is fast and Sure handed. Roberson had seven catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns against Roland.
“They are good. They’re more dynamic offensively than any other team we’ve faced this season and defensively they’re aggressive,” said Keys head coach Adam Hass.
It was announced Tuesday that the OSSAA would expand the playoffs to include all teams.
“We are concentrating on us getting better and in turn having a better playoff position,” said Hass.
Keys needed to win two of their last three games in order to make the playoffs before the announcement came.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.