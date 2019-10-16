Keys travels to John Country Stadium in Pocola Thursday with both teams are searching for their second win of the season. Pocola is 1-5 and coming off a 28-7 district win over Panama. Keys has yet to win a district game this season but has an opportunity when they face Pocola.
The Indians have given up over 30 points in every game they played this season, aside from the win over Panama. However, they haven't been able to show the ability to consistently put up points against district opponents. They lost 51-0 to Holland Hall and 54-6 to Sequoyah this season. In comparison, the Cougars lost 37-7 to Holland Hall and 28-25 to Sequoyah.
The Cougars have had closer games than the Indians in like opponents, but the Indians will not go down without a fight and look to carry their momentum to Thursday night's game. Quarterback Jaxton Rutledge led the Indians after the team fell behind early in their previous game against Panama. Rutledge has the ability to connect with his running back Brandon Carlton in the endzone and showed it last week with a 33-yard touchdown pass to take the lead against Panama.
Rutledge ran into the endzone for pair touchdowns later in the game. He finished the day with 262 passing yards, completed 22 of his 27 passes and added 55 yards from the ground. Cougars' defensive backs Lane Taylor and Bryce Sanders will have a busy night defending the passing game.
Fullback Jameson Brewer is the Indians' led blocker but also has a nose for the endzone. He's a tough, downhill runner who won't go down by simple arm tackles. The Cougars will have to routinely execute sound tackling form to slow down the Indians' offense.
Kickoff begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday at John Country Stadium.
