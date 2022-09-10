KEYS - The Keys Cougars had a fight on their hands at Jerry Hood Field Friday night, and actually held a 14-13 lead at halftime, but a partially blocked punt returned for 70 yards put Stilwell on top, a lead they never relinquished enroute to a 36-16 victory.
Stilwell took the opening kickoff, but on the first play from scrimmage, Garret "Moose" Glory intercepted a Stilwell pass and returned it 21 yards.
Three plays later, a Cougar fumble was recovered by Stilwell. Four plays later, the Indians scored on a 38 yard run. The PAT by Stilwell's female kicker was good, and the Indians led 7-0 at the 8:50 mark of the first quarter
Following the kickoff, the Cougars began marching downfield, collecting three first downs, and covering 35 yards before turning the ball over on downs at the Stilwell 20 yard line.
The Indians wasted no time scoring again, logging an 80 yard pass, catch, and run play on the first play from scrimmage. The PAT failed, but Stilwell led 13-0 with 2:10 still showing on the first quarter clock.
Early in the second period, a Stilwell fumble was recovered by Rylee Blair, and the Cougars set up shop on the Stilwell 35.
Cooper Hamilton bulled his way forward for 15 yards, Payton Williams gained six, and a Stilwell personal foul, one of seven in the game by the Indians, moved the ball to the seven. Williams pushed his way to the two, then Colton Combs went in on a quarterback sneak. Eli Scott added the PAT, and with 10:13 left in the first half, the Cougars had pulled to within 13-7.
Stilwell could do nothing on its next possession, and had to punt.
The Cougars used lots of time on their next possession, running 17 plays, capped by a one yard run by Combs for a touchdown. Scott's PAT gave the Cougars a 14-13 lead with just 1:23 left in the half, and that's how the half ended.
The Cougars received the second half kickoff, and again began marching downfield. Their drive stalled at the Stilwell 28, however, bringing up fourth and four. Combs did a quick drop back punt that was killed inches short of the goal line.
On Stilwell's first play, the Cougar trio of Glory, Stanley Adamson, and Austin Davis plowed into the Stilwell runner in the backfield, scoring a safety for the Cougars, giving them a 16-13 lead at the 7:57 mark of the third period.
The two teams pretty much battled back and forth between the 30 yard lines after that, until, with just more than two minutes left in the period, Keys was forced to punt. The punt was partially blocked, and spiraled about 10 yards downfield where a Stilwell receiver picked it up on the run and raced untouched 70 yards for the go ahead touchdown. A two-point conversion attempt was good, and Stilwell now held a 21-16 lead.
After that, it was as if all the wind had been knocked out of the Cougars' sails. Stilwell scored eight more points at the 8:21 mark of the fourth quarter, and seven more with 5:33 left to play.
After that, the game pretty much turned into a junior varsity game.
The Cougars were flagged five times for 55 yards, while, in typical Stilwell fashion, the Indians were flagged 12 times for 140 yards, including seven personal fouls.
The Cougars ran the ball 29 times for 129 yards, and Combs, the Cougar quarterback, threw the ball 25 times, completing 14, for 149 yards, and one interception.
Hamilton was the leading rusher with 19 carries for 95 yards. Williams ran the ball 14 times for 54 yards. Combs was sacked several times, and finished with negative 12 yards.
Bronc Quetone led Cougar receivers with 75 yards on four receptions. Glory caught seven passes for 65 yards, and Treveon Guthrie had three receptions for 19 yards.
Keys Head Coach Adam Hass said the Cougars had opportunities to take over the game.
"We kinda showed our youth, and our inexperience," Hass said. "Actually, I should say greenness instead of youth.
"We have freshmen on the field, sophomores, and juniors," he said, "but we also have some seniors who have not had a lot of previous experience.
"We're not a team that's about wins and losses," he added, "we're about continually improving. What happened tonight doesn't affect our goals at all.
"It's like I told the boys, we have to learn from it, grow from it, stick together, and move on," he said.
"We just have to keep getting better so we can be a playoff team," he said.
The Cougars will host the Keifer Trojans next Friday at 7:00 p.m.
