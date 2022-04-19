Monday, the Keys Cougars traveled to Checotah, where they defeated the Wildcats 15-10. Tuesday, it was Checotahâ€™s turn to come to Keys, and although the score was different, the result was the same: Keys Cougars victorious, 14-1.
Checotahâ€™s lone run came in the top of the second, but the Cougars had already scored two in the first. And, after Keys added three more in the second, the Cougars had a comfortable 5-1 leadâ€¦until the fourth, that is.
The Cougars chased nine runs home in the fourth, on the strength of several walks, 3-4 errors, two hit batsmen, and 3-4 singles, mandating the run-rule shortened game.
Lane Taylor had a pair of hits, including a double, the only extra-base hit of the game, and drove in three runs. Cooper Hamilton had three hits and two RBIs.
Bronc Quetone and Conner Lee each drove in two runs.
Reed Trimble went the distance on the hill, allowing one run, one hit, and two free ones, while setting down six on strikes.
The Cougars improve to 11-9, as they prepare to participate in the Okmulgee Tournament this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Next Thursday, April 28, the Cougars are scheduled to play 6A Muskogee, at Muskogee.
