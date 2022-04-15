The Keys Cougars played four games this week, all District games, and three on the road. Friday night was no exception, as the Cougars went to Henryetta and ran 'round the table on the Knights with two doubles, a home run, eight singles, and six stolen bases on their way to a 9-6 victory.
Neither team scored in the first inning, and both teams scored four in the second. That's when the Cougars began their siege on Henryetta's Knights. Cougar catcher Conner Lee led off with a single, and Drew Morgans came in as a courtesy runner for him. Logan Little bunted Morgans to second. A couple of batters later, Morgans attempted a steal of third, the third baseman mishandled the throw, and Morgans scored, giving the Cougars a 5-4 lead.
In the top of the fourth, with Bronc Quetone on base, Cooper Hamilton went yard over the left field fence, making the score 7-4. Lane Taylor doubled moments later, but was stranded when the third out was made.
In the top of the fifth, Nate Edens and Reed Trimble singled. Quetone grounded out to second, allowing the speedy Edens to score all the way from second, upping the lead to 8-4. In the top of the sixth, Taylor singled, and Lee doubled him home for the final Keys run.
Henryetta managed to take advantage of a double, a couple of walks, and a couple of Cougar errors to push two runs across in the bottom of the seventh, but that's all the Knights could muster, and the Keys Cougars came away the victors, 9-6.
Hamilton led the Cougar hit parade with one hit, a homer, and three runs batted in. Quetone had two singles, two RBIs, and scored twice. Taylor had two hits, including a double, Lee had a pair of hits, including a double, and a run batted in, Trimble had two hits, Nichols had a couple of singles and a walk, Edens ripped a single, Little, Edens, and Hamilton all were hit by pitches, and, in the stolen base department, Quetone had two, while Trimble, Nichols, Hamilton, and Little each had one.
Edens worked most of the game on the mound for the Cougars, giving way for Nichols with one out in the seventh. During his six and one thirds innings, Edens gave up six runs,, three hits, and six free passes, while striking out three.
The 9-8 Cougars are scheduled to play at Checotah on Monday, then return the favor on Tuesday when Checotah comes to town.
