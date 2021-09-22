Keys is feeling good coming off a huge home win against rival Tahlequah Sequoyah. The game saw Keys handling Sequoyah in a 42-0 game that was never in doubt. Although Keys dominated the game, Head Coach Adam Hass saw some things that still needs fixing.
“Well, first off, big win on Friday and I thought we played pretty well,” said Hass. “But as football goes, there is still plenty the needs to be addressed and worked on. We know who we have in our opponent Vian this Friday. I’m not satisfied completely in the football we have played so far. This game against Vian should tell a lot.”
Vian is coming off their first loss of the season, and it was not a close loss. Lincoln Christian beat down Vian in a winning score of 49-13. Although, Vian looked good in weeks one and two, with wins over Gravette (AR) and Eufaula. With District play starting this Friday, Keys and Vian will be looking to get that first win the district win column.
Pilgrim talked about the preparation this week for Vian.
“Vian likes to do a bit of everything,” said Hass. “They like to run and throw it, and they are good at both. Like I said earlier, we still have a lot of stuff we need to work on, but this week of practice has been a good one so far and hope to remain that way for the rest of the week. “
Keys will be hitting the road and heading to Vian this Friday, Sep. 24 at 7:00 p.m.
