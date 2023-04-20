The Keys Cougars baseball team was shut out in an 8-0 loss to the Haskell Haymakers on Thursday, April 20 in day one of the Okmulgee Tournament.
Errors hurt the Cougars in the loss. Three errors led to four runs for the Haymakers. While Keys’ Tae Muskrat-Flynn gave up seven runs (three earned runs), Haskell’s Brannon Westmoreland was dealing allowing no runs on just four hits with eight strike outs over six innings.
The Cougars had just four hits, but half of those were produced by short-stop Reed Trimble. Trimble went two-for-three with a pair of singles. All of the Cougars hits were singles.
Through the first two innings, the Cougars and the Haymakers were deadlocked at 0-0. Then the tide shifted in the bottom of the third inning. A single and back-to-back walks led to the first two runs for the Haymakers.
Back-to-back Keys errors gave Haskell a 5-0 lead.
In the fifth inning, Keys was once again bit by the error bug. After a base hit and back-to-back walks loaded the bases an error brought in a pair of runs.
Haskell finished the game via mercy rule in the seventh inning when the Cougars walked in the eighth run.
Keys will be back in action on Friday, April 21 continuing the Okmulgee Tournament in the loser’s bracket.
