The Keys Cougars started their basketball season with a 43-28 win over the Stigler Panthers Tuesday night in what would be a low-scoring affair between the two. The first half started slow, with your first quarter score being 6-5 in favor of the Panthers. The second quarter would provide more scoring from both sides but sit at 17-14 in favor of the Cougars heading into the half.
Leading the Cougars side of things in scoring at the half was Michael Mose with five points, and Trenton Nichols with four. The second half was when the Cougars really took over and eventually put it out of reach, outscoring the Panthers 12-3 in the third quarter, giving them a 29-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Keys was able to maintain and even grow their lead in the fourth, outscoring Stigler 14-11 in the fourth, and giving them a final score of 43-28. Trenton Nichols, Reed Trimble, and Levi Hoop led all scorers at eight points apiece. Keys ended the game shooting 12-13 from the free throw line, while the Panthers shot 8-11 from the charity stripe.
Keys takes their first win to make them 1-0 on the season. They will be taking on the Wright Christian Wildcats on Thursday night, December 9, at 8:30 p.m to start off the Haskell Tournament.
