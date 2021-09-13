Keys football opened the season on an extremely high note last Friday in a contest against the Wilburton Diggers and posted a 48-29 win in its season and home opener.
The Cougars came out like they had something to prove, and you could see it. Keys was coming off a week before where they saw their game get canceled due to COVID-19 related issues. Coach Adam Hass said there was not anything he had to do to get his players hyped up for this game, and that they came out playing hot.
"As far as hyping up or getting up for the game, there was very little I had to do in that aspect," said Hass. "These guys were ready to play. We were only able to have one practice all last week before the game, so these guys were ready to get on the field. I believe we played like a very mature and disciplined team. We knew that if we just went out and controlled what we could control, then we would be fine."
Keys was more than fine; they came out with a 77-yard kick return for a touchdown by Lane Taylor. Lane Taylor would prove to be the main workhorse today. He led the team in carries, yards, and touchdowns. Taylor would add three rushing touchdowns, one of 5-yards, 17-yards, and finally a 10-yard scamper to cap off the hat trick of rushing touchdowns, leaving him with four total on the day to go along with 188 yards on 24 carries.
Along with Taylor, Cooper Hamilton was the Robin to his Batman, contributing 134 yards on the ground off 16 carries, and three scores. Cooper started off his scoring with a 1-yard rush for a touchdown, followed by a 15-yard rush, and finally a massive 50-yard touchdown. Keys ran the ball 48 times Friday to the tune of 368 yards.
For the Wilburton side, they had a strong showing from their quarterback, Grayson Mathis. He threw for 307 yards with four passing scores on the night. The running game was non-existent for Wilburton, only mustering 34 yards on 17 total attempts. J.J Justice led the Diggers recievers with six catches for 95 yards and one score, and Aubrey Runkle followed with five catches, 103 yards and a score.
As for the defensive side of the ball, Keys was able to force three turnovers, two interceptions and a fumble. Taylor and Dodge were the culprits of the two interceptions from the Wilburton side, and Drew Morgans was the one who scooped the fumble for the Tigers. Tyler Petree would be the leading tackler for Keys sitting at 6.5 on the night.
This all would prove to be too much for Wilburton to handle, as they fell to the Keys Tigers, 48-29.
Hass added to how well he thought his team played.
"We played a really good game," said Hass. "It came down to the fourth quarter, but ultimately we pulled away when it mattered. I felt like we were the more disciplined team, and it showed at the end of the game. We still have a long way to go, and some things to work out, but overall proud of how we did against Wilburton."
Keys will play rival Sequoyah at home this Friday night at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.