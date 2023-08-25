GORE- A strong day from Maddy Hamby led the day for Keys softball in their 13-1 win over Gore on Friday, Aug. 25.
Hamby carried the Cougars in both aspects of the game. On the mound, Hamby gave up just one run over five innings, while going 3-for-4 at the plate with five runners batted in, and a run scored. Payton Zodrow also added a three hit day for the Cougars.
The Cougars got the scoring started in the top of the first inning. With runners on the corners, Hamby sent a single up the middle bringing in one run. A GHS error, on the same play, brought in another run and put Hamby on second base.
KHS's strong scoring continued in the second inning. Ella Green led off with a single, a wild pitch moved her into scoring position. Two batters later Green was brought around to score on a Bailey Davis single.
A Zodrow single, followed by a walk loaded the bases for Hamby. The Cougars starting pitcher ripped a double to center field to score a pair of runs. Kallie Dougherty then came around to score on a error to give the Cougars a quick 6-0 lead.
The Cougars picked up another pair of runs in the top of the third inning. GHS responded with its lone run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Already with a comfortable lead, the Cougars picked up five runs in the fifth inning to secure the mercy-rule win. That win marked the second straight win for a Cougars team that now holds a 5-11 record.
KHS will be back in action at 4:30 on Monday, Aug. 28 at Kansas.
