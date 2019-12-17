PARK HILL -- Keys ran out Westville in a thrilling 53-42 comeback win in overtime Tuesday night at Keys High School. Westville was 3-1 entering the game and Keys improves to 3-3.
The Cougars fell behind early 9-19 in the opening quarter. No one from the team made more than one bucket during the quarter.
Free throws and a defensive shift in the second quarter allowed the Cougars to tie the game up. The team went on an eight-point run that ended with a Gage Barnes three-pointer and Riley Kimble hit another three-pointer to cap off the half, 24-24.
"It was just a slow start, it seemed like we were behind on everything we did," said head coach Greg Barnes. "We switched to zone and light pressed them a little bit and I think that helped us out a little bit. We started making some shots and when you start making some shots you start playing with more energy on defense."
The lead changed possession five times in the third quarter, but the Cougars took a 38-37 lead into the final quarter of regulation.
The defense from both sides stepped up in the fourth quarter. The first point came from a Gage Barnes free throw with 4:10 in regulation. The Cougars were down 40-42 with a minute left, but a Jackson Tarrance layup sent the game into overtime.
The Cougars' defense continued to dominate in the final minutes of the game, not giving up a single point in overtime. The Cougars scored 11 points during the overtime period, four of which came from the free-throw line.
Kimble led the Cougars with 11 points scoring. Bryce Sanders and Logan Yanez each scored four points in overtime, earning 10 and eight total points respectively. Gage Barnes also finished the night with eight points.
Keys travels to 3A No. 20 Adair Friday night for their final game of the year. They'll play after the girl's game, which tips off at 6 p.m.
Lady Cougars 47,
Lady Jackets 32
Keys had trouble scoring to begin the game against Westville Tuesday night, but they found their rhythm after halftime and sent the Lady Jackets home after a 47-32 win. Keys is 5-0 after their loss in the season opener to Sequoyah.
The lead changed four times in the opening quarter. Kylie Eubanks' mid-range jumper gave the Lady Cougars a 9-8 lead at the end of the quarter.
However, the Lady Cougars were unable to make a bucket in the second quarter. Their only points came from three Eubanks' free throws and trailed 12-16 going into halftime.
Ashlynn Berry's back-to-back three-pointers gave the Lady Cougars a spark and allowed them to go on a scoring run in the third quarter. Berry and Eubanks combined for 13 of the team's 20 points, taking a 32-23 lead to the final quarter.
"That's what got our offense rolling right there, making those shots," said head coach Jami Springwater.
"We got some steals with our press and that's what got us back into the game."
Keys continued to dominate in the final quarter and expanded their lead.
Eubanks finished the night as the game's leading scorer with 18 points. Sierra Winkler and Berry finished with 10 and eight points respectively.
The team's next challenge comes Friday night when they travel to 3A No. 1 Adair for a 6 p.m. tipoff for their last game of the calendar year.
