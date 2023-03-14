The Keys Cougars hosted Heavener, March 7, and although the doubleheader was a week ago, the fact that it was the Cougars’ first two games of the new season.
They'd had to postpone several games while the basketball team was still in the State Playoffs, and since they won both game in grand fashion, the Cougars will be able to relive the victories.
Keys won the first game of the twinbill, 9-2, then went three better in the nightcap, putting a 12-2 whipping on the visiting Heavener boys.
Heavener took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Cougars responded with two of their own in the bottom of the first inning, when Cooper Hamilton walked, then stole second. Logan Little had an RBI single into right field, scoring Hamilton.
Little took second base on a passed ball, then scored from second when Trenton Nichols singled into center field, and took second on an error by the second baseman. Little’s run gave the Cougars a 2-1 lead.
Heavener knotted it up at 2-2 in the top of the second when the leadoff batter in the inning walked, stole second, then took third, and scored on back-to-back fielder’s choices.
That was the end of Heavener’s scoring.
In the bottom of the third inning, Bronc Quetone beat out a high chopper to third base. Landon Fields lined out to left, and Grant Stricker singled, putting runners at first and second. Levi Gamble singled, scoring Quetone, and Tae Muskrat-Flynn drew a walk, loading the bases. Moments later, Stricker scored on a passed ball, giving the Cougars a 4-2 lead.
Keys exploded in the fifth inning, Back-to-back walks to Gamble and Muskrat-Flynn set the stage for Reed Trimble, who knocked a double into left center field, plating both Gamble and Muskrat-Flynn. Hamilton was hit by a pitch, and Little “wore one for the team,” juicing the bases. Trimble scored on a fielder’s choice, and back-to-back singles by Quetone and Fields sent Hamilton and Little home as well, putting the Cougars up 9-2, ending the scoring.
In the nightcap, Trimble led off with a single, then Hamilton drove one over the fence for a quick Keys’ 2-0 lead. Hamilton pretty much owned the game, scoring three runs on one official at-bat, the homer. He waited out two bases-on-balls, had two stolen bases, and two runs-batted-in.
Overall in the second game, the Cougars scored 12 runs, despite having just six hits. They took full advantage of 11 walks, a number of Heavener errors, and stole six bases.
“It was a great night for us,” Keys Head Coach Nick Zodrow said. “Not only was it our season-opener, and we got two wins, but they were District wins. We’re less than a week off the basketball court and to get a couple of wins, that was pretty special."
