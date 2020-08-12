Adam Hass is settling in as a first-year football head coach.
Hass, a former assistant at Collinsville under Cardinals’ head coach Kevin Jones, was hired as Keys’ head coach in March, becoming the fourth Cougars’ head coach in as many years.
The Cougars completed their third day of fall camp on Wednesday afternoon, and Hass is feeling right at home.
“I was fortunate enough in Collinsville to be real close to the head coach, and I always knew I wanted to be a head coach, so I was fortunate to be with him and learn things from him,” Hass said on Wednesday after practice. “It prepared me for this. A lot of this isn’t foreign to me. There’s some things that are different that I’m getting used to, but it’s been an easy transition for the most part.”
Hass, the offensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach at Collinsville for five years, was put in a difficult situation right from the start with the COVID-19 pandemic. But the start of summer workouts in June and later a 7-on-7 camp at Inola prepared him for the start of fall camp.
“As far as the pandemic, it’s pretty consistent with what we’ve been doing all summer,” Hass said. “It’s really no different. We have protocols. It’s obviously a different situation than what you’re accustomed to, but we’ve been practicing with it all summer. We’ve got to prepare, so kids are getting here earlier than they normally would.”
Hass has been pleased with the growth and development of his players through the summer and three days into fall camp, especially with substantial scheme changes. The Cougars are installing a new offense after a number of years in the Wing-T, and will line up in an odd front defensively.
“I’ve been happy with the first three days,” Hass said. “I’m happy with the turnout, and happy with the enthusiasm and effort of the guys. A lot of this stuff is new to them, but they’re focused and progressing. I want to keep growing and keep the enthusiasm going and continue to change the culture here. We’re on schedule as a group.
“We’re ahead on the defensive side right now, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. We’re going to be sound on defense. We’re going to get lined up right, play sound football and hustle to the ball. I’m dedicated to it, these coaches are dedicated to it, and that’s our primary focus.”
Keys returns a good amount of experience from a team that went 4-6 overall and 3-4 in District 2A-5 last year in Mel Maxfield’s only year as head coach. Prior to Maxfield, Mitchell Crittenden was head coach in 2018, and Chris McMullen coached from 2016 to 2017 and led Keys to back-to-back 6-5 seasons and two playoff appearances.
The Cougars return valuable experience in senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Tristan Howe and senior receiver/defensive back Jordan Andrews. Also returning after not playing last season is senior lineman Eli Trammel. Howe, Andrews and Trammel are the only seniors on this year’s roster.
“Tristan is a big, strong kid that will play on both the offensive line and defensive line,” Hass said. “I like the way he’s coming off the ball and the effort he’s put in these first three days. He can anchor down in those two gaps as a nose guard and do a job for us.
“Jordan will be handling kicking duties as well as playing receiver and a little bit of corner on defense. He’s been good these first three days.
“For a guy that didn’t play last, Eli seems to really understand the game. He’s got a lot of size and I’m really looking for him to help us out at defensive end.”
The return of multi-dimensional quarterback Lane Taylor is crucial for Hass and the Cougars.
“He’s our guy,” Hass said. “He’s got multiple skills. In passing league this summer he really got better with seeing the defense, making decisions and putting the ball where it’s supposed to be. He got better and I think he’s going to continue to get better. We only got so many reps and everything was brand new for him. I was happy with his progression in 7-on-7, and he developed faster than what I expected. He’s a dynamic player on offense and he can do anything we ask him to do.”
Keys opens its season on Sept. 4 when it travels to play Gore.
