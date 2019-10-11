Cougars prolong losing streak

PARK HILL — Keys lost their third consecutive game and fell to 1-5 after getting ran over by Spiro Friday night. KHS fought hard in the first half before squandering in the second half to fall 44-14.
The Cougars looked like they had control of the game during the first few series. Bryce Sanders busted through the right side of the Bulldogs’ defense and ran 50 yards to the endzone to give the Cougars an early 6-0 lead after a missed PAT. The Cougars’ special team unit also forced and recovered a fumble on the Bulldogs’ 30-yard line. However, they turned the ball over on downs when they elected to go for it on fourth down rather than trying a field goal attempt.
Sanders got injured in the first half and was replaced by Joel Scott in the backfield, but Sanders still made plays on defense.
Bulldogs’ running back Malik Roberson ignited his team’s offense during their first offensive series. Quarterback Nick Johnson found Roberson wide open in the left-side flat on their 19-yard line and ran to the Cougars’ 23-yard line for a 58-yard gain. Roberson ran the ball on the next snap and rushed to the endzone without being touched to tie the game 6-6.
A combination of Cougars’ penalties and Roberson gashing the Cougars’ defense allowed them to earn a 24-6 lead. However, the Cougars fought back to score before halftime. Colby Nottingham and Lane Taylor carried the offense deep into Bulldogs’ territory. Taylor sneaked and scrambled to move the chains which allowed Nottingham to carry the Bulldogs’ defense on his back to the endzone. Taylor scrambled and made something out of nothing to convert the two-point conversion to reduce the Bulldogs’ lead to only 24-14 with 3:38 left in the half.
Despite gaining some momentum going into halftime, the Cougars were unable to shake their penalty tendencies while Roberson continued to shake off defenders on his way to the endzone. Taylor threw an interception on fourth down in the red zone and the Bulldogs bled out the clock to ice the game in the fourth quarter.
“You have to give Spiro a lot of credit,” head coach Mel Maxfield said. “They’re a good football team and they have a lot of speed. We knew going in that their running back and quarterback were good players, they made plays that kept us off the field. We have to tackle a little better.”
Maxfield wants the team to be more consistent on offense, but after the game he noted that the team has improved since the beginning of the season.
“We’re not as bad as what our record reflects,” Maxfield said. “I think we’re close to breaking through, we just need to keep working. It hurt us a little bit when Bryce went out offensively. I thought he showed a lot of courage trying to play on defense, and he even made some plays while he was bunged up.”
The Cougars are still searching for their first district win. They are still playoff eligible, but with the odds are stacked against the team they’re looking to get into the win column. The Cougars will travel to Pocola on Thursday and look to return with a win. Pocola snapped a five-game losing streak Friday night with a 28-7 win over Panama.
“Right now, we’re still a work in progress and that’s what we’re going to do Monday; go back and go to work,” Maxfield said. “We have a short week, so we have to have a short memory.”
