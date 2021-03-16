Keys won its second consecutive game to start the season Tuesday as the Cougars rallied from a five-run deficit to defeat Roland, 9-8, in extra innings on the road.
Reed Trimble tripled to right field to bring in Zach Stone for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. Trimble later scored on a passed ball to give Keys a 9-7 lead.
The Cougars, who finished with just two hits, had 11 runners reach base on walks. Cooper Hamilton had Keys’ only other hit — an infield single during the sixth inning.
Trimble was also effective in relief on the mound and earned the win. In three innings, he did not give up a hit and allowed one earned run, while striking out six and issuing two walks.
Roland took a 4-0 lead in the first inning and expanded its lead to 7-2 in the fourth, but the Cougars got even with a five-run sixth. Logan Little reached on an error that allowed Grant Stricker and Bronc Quetone to cross home plate to make it 7-4, Trimble scored on a passed ball to get Keys to within 7-5, Stone scored on error, and Hamilton stole home to make it 7-7.
D Morgans, Quetone and Stricker also saw time on the mound for Keys. In a starting role, Morgans gave up four unearned runs on one hit in one inning of work. Quetone allowed three earned runs on five hits in three innings, while striking out three and walking four. Stricker did not allow a run and gave up one hit in the fifth inning.
“We’re growing up a little bit,” Keys head coach Nick Zodrow said. “We’re still starting six sophomores, two juniors and a freshman. We’re still really young and finding a way to win some games. It’s been good so far.”
The Cougars opened their season with a 9-1 win over Porum on Friday, March 12 in Park Hill.
Trimble had a game-high three hits and drove in three runs from the top of the lineup, while Quetone added a pair of hits and finished with two RBIs. Trimble had a triple, and Hamilton, who went 1 for 3 with an RBI, doubled.
Trimble went the distance on the mound to pick up the win. He allowed one unearned run on two hits, recorded two strikeouts and issued three walks in five innings.
Keys will be off the remainder of the week and play again Monday, March 22 at Westville. The two teams will meet again Tuesday in Park Hill.
