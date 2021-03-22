Keys scored three runs with two outs in the seventh inning and rallied to defeat Westville, 5-2, Monday in Westville.
The Cougars, who improved to 3-0 under head coach Nick Zodrow, got two of their runs when Logan Little and Lane Taylor scored on passed balls and another on a steal of home by Cooper Hamilton.
Reed Trimble went the distance and recorded the win on the mound. Trimble allowed one earned run on seven hits and collected 13 strikeouts while issuing four walks. Trimble, who had 22 first-pitch strikes to the 30 batters he faced, registered two of his strikeouts in the seventh.
Keys received an RBI double to center field by Trimble during the fifth that drove in Garret Glory and even the scored at 2-2. Glory reached on a one-out single to left.
The Cougars, who finished with three hits, also had a single from Bronc Quetone.
The Cougars are 2-0 in District 3A-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.