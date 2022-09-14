On paper, the Kiefer Trojans would appear to be the odds-on favorites in Friday night’s football game on Jerry Hood Field in Cougar Stadium in Keys.
The Trojans are coming in with a 2-0 record, having defeated Adair, 44-22, and NOAH, 29-20, for an aggregate score of 73-42, and are ranked ninth in Class 2A.
The Keys Cougars are coming in at 0-2, ranked 41th in Class 2A, after having lost to Gore 47-0, and to Stilwell, 36-16, for an aggregate score of 83-16.
Fortunately, the game will be played on the field, not on paper. And everyone knows when two teams made up of teenagers are involved in a sporting contest, anything can, and often does happen.
Due to numerous conflicts, Keys Head Coach Adam Hass was not available for a mid-week interview, but he had plenty to say after the loss to Stilwell last Friday.
“We had opportunities, a lot of opportunities to take over the game early,” Hass said, “but, we kinda showed our youth and our inexperience, and, you know, it hurt us.
“Just like I told the boys, we have to learn from it, grow from it, and stick together, and move on,” he continued. “Ultimately, none of our goals have been affected. “This is non-conference, we have to just keep getting better so we can be a playoff team.
“All our goals are still intact, we just have to show up next week with intent and purpose,” he said.
A shanked, partially blocked punt early in the third quarter dropped about 10 yards downfield without being downed, and a Stilwell player alertly scooped it up and ran unscathed 70 yards for a touchdown, regaining the lead, 21-16, from the Cougars.
“That play showed our youth and inexperience,” Hass said. “Actually, I think a better way to say it is to say greenness and inexperience.
“We have freshmen on the field, sophomores on the field, juniors on the field, and we have seniors on the field who have not had that much experience,” he said. “We have a couple of seniors who have not played football very much.
“We had some silly penalties that were our fault, that we were in complete control of, and that’s on us,” he continued.
“Stilwell did some things that we hadn’t seen on film before, and with us being as green as we are, it’s tough to make those adjustments,” he added. “It takes a little time, and it took too long for us, but we’re going to learn from it, and we’re going to grow from it.
“At the end of the day, myself and this team, we know we’re not defined by wins and losses,” he said. “We’re defined by the type of men we are. We’ll continue to focus on that culture, and continue to get better at the game, and move on.”
Hass said there were certainly some good things that came out of the Stilwell game. Among other things, Hass mentioned a couple of receivers. “I think Bronc Quetone had a good night,” Hass said, “and Garret Glory had a good night.
“Austin Davis had a good night, too, but film will tell the story,” he said. “You know, you can’t just have 3-4 guys with a good night. We have to get all 11 men on the field clicking, fitting where they’re supposed to fit, then we’ll be a better team.
“We wanted to improve. Last week at Gore, some of our weaknesses were exposed,” he said. “Some of our fundamental issues, even with us as coaches, were exposed, things like ‘Man, we gotta coach that better’, things we knew we needed to focus on to get better.
“In those regards, and those fundamentals, we were better. Although it might not look like it when looking at the scoreboard, we did improve in those areas,” he said.
“We had some more issues like that which were exposed tonight, and like I keep saying, like a broken record, we have young kids out there, and we have to keep them growing. We have to stick together as a team and everything will be alright,” he concluded.
According to weather.com, Friday is supposed to be a lot like last Friday, warm but not hot, and cooling off in the evening. Invite your neighbors, your family, or as Cougars PA announcer Jamie Houston says, invite your enemies, and come support the Cougars in Cougar Stadium, on Jerry Hood Field, Friday, at 7:00 p.m.
