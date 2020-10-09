PARK HILL — The Keys Cougars won their second straight game, beating Heavener 35-6 Friday night on homecoming at Jerry Hood Field.
Keys scored touchdowns on four of their eight possessions and added a defensive touchdown.
Colby Nottingham and Joel Scott were an effective tandem in the ground game. Quarterback Lane Taylor completed six of his twelve passes for 124 yards. Taylor found Garrett Glory for a 61 yard gain late in the first half for Keys’ longest play of the game.
Jeremiah Clinton and the Cougar defense were dominant the entire game forcing two turnovers and multiple sacks.
Levi Troyer intercepted a Heavener pass on their first drive and returned it for a touchdown to get the scoring started. The Cougars forced a Heavener punt on their next possession.
Colby Nottingham had a 56 yard touchdown erased by a holding call but would ultimately score from five yards out on the same drive.
Penalties and an interception stalled Keys on their next two possessions after moving the ball into Heavener territory. Defensive penalties helped Heavener’s final drive before the half but the Cougar defense kept the Wolves scoreless to go into halftime with a 14-0 lead.
Three straight bad snaps halted Heavener’s opening possession of the third quarter. Joel Scott would score on a ten yard run on the Cougars’ next possession.
The bad snaps continued for Heavener as Scott recovered a fumbled snap at the Heavener seven yard line. Lane Taylor would extend the lead to 28-0 on a seven yard run two plays later.
The Cougar defense continued to make things difficult for Heavener. Joel Scott found the end zone for the second time from seventeen yards on Keys’ first possession of the fourth quarter.
Heavener managed to find the end zone with less than five minutes remaining against the Keys backup defense.
Peyton Williams had four carries for 46 yards on the Cougars’ next possession before the drive stalled due to a holding penalty on third down.
“It feels good to be on a streak, but we still have things we need to clean up,” said Keys head coach Adam Hass
Keys will travel to Roland to face the 3-3 Rangers. Roland is coming off of a loss to Spiro. Both Roland and Keys suffered losses to Vian and Wilburton but both teams have defeated Pocola.
