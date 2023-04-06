It was not pretty, but the Keys Cougars took down the Sequoyah Indians 2-0 thanks to a shut down performance from starting pitcher Reed Trimble.
Trimble was key for a Cougars team that struggled to drive in runners Tuesday, April 6. The senior right-handed pitcher went a full seven innings allowing no runs while striking out 12 Indians with just one walk.
“I thought he commanded the strike zone well and challenged them,” said Keys head coach Nick Zodrow. “ The last couple of outings he has been very good and gave us a chance to win. He pitched very well.”
While Trimble was shutting down batters, the Cougars bats were shut down as well. Despite having eight hits, the Cougars left six runners on base.
The Cougars had to scratch and claw for their runs against the Indians.
A pair of critical mistakes from SHS gave way to the Cougars first run in the first inning.
Cooper Hamilton got on base thanks to a catchers interference. Two outs later Hamilton came around thanks to an error from Indians’ third baseman Bryce Hurd.
The Cougars had a couple of other oppurtunies but could not get a man around until the fifth inning.
Back-to-back singles started the bottom half of the frame before SHS starting pitcher Hayden Stewart recorded a pair of outs looking to be on the brink of getting out of the jam untouched.
Despite the back-to-back outs, the Cougars drew a walk and a hit-by-pitch to take a 2-0 lead signalling the end of Stewart’s day.
Even though the Cougars were able to scrap together a pair of runs, Zodrow does not view their scoring in a positive light.
“That says we can’t get the big hit,” said Zodrow. “We had guys on first and second and we only score one run. We couldn’t move guys over. Credit to them they made pitches when they needed to but we just didn’t have quality at-bats in big situations. We had to scratch and crawl our way to a win.”
On the other side of the field the bats were not faring much better.
Despite having just three hits, the Indians still found themsevles with several chances to get on the board.
In the top of the first, second, and fourth inings, the Indians were able to get a runner to third base but could not get the key hit and bring the runner in.
Zodrow credits Trimble with getting the Cougars out of the hairy situation.
“It is good when you have a guy on the mound that is pounding the strike zone, Zodrow said. “They left a coouple runners on, one reached on a bunt, one on an error. If you limit the walks and the errors our pitchers give us a chance to get out of those situations.”
Trimble led the way with his complete game shut out. Throwing first strikes to 21 out of the 26 batters was key in Trimbles day.
“I thought he commanded the strike zone well and challenged them,” said Zodrow. “The last couple of outings he has been very good and has given us a chance to win. He is pitching very well.”
The Cougars are back in action at 4 p.m. at home on Monday, April 10 in non-district play against Roland. The Indians hit the dirt again at 4:30 p.m. April 10 at home against Kansas High School.
