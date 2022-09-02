GORE -- The Gore Pirates scored early and often Friday night on their way to a 47-0 opening night victory over the Keys Cougars.
Keys won the toss and opted to defer to the second half, giving Gore the ball first. It took the home town Pirates exactly eight plays to put points on the board, capped by a 10-yard pass, and a successful PAT, giving Gore a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.
The Cougars first possession did not go well, as they fumbled on the third play, and Gore recovered.
Two plays later, Gore scored again, taking a 14-0 lead with 9:47 still to play in the first quarter.
Treveon Guthrie returned the ensuing kickoff 32 yards to midfield, where the Cougars managed to ground out one first down before their drive stalled out, and they were forced to punt.
This time, Gore was slow and methodical, moving downfield and finally scoring on a 14 yard run. The PAT was no good, but Gore now led 20-0 with 2:50 still in the first period.
The Cougars showed some life after that, hanging onto the ball throughout the remaine=der of the first period, and through the first three minutes of the second.
During that time, they tallied three first downs, and covered 44 yards to the Gore 21 yard line before turning the ball over on downs.
Gore scored on its second play, a 60-yard pass play, added the PAT, and took a 27-0 lead.
That's pretty much how the rest of the game went, with both teams playing a lot of JV players in the second half.
The Cougars finished with 60 yards in the air, on 12 of 17 attempts, and 42 yards on the ground on 37 carries, totaling 102 yards.
Cooper hHamilton was the workhorse in the first half, picking up 29 yards on 10 carries. Guthrie had 16 yards on seven rushes, all in the second half, Payton Williams gained 15 yards on 11 carries, and Colton Combs finished with nine keepers for negative 18 yards.
Combs completed 11 of 17 passes, with one interception and five incompletes.
Elijah Meadows was the leading receiver with six receptions for 37 yards. Rylie Blair gained 13 yards on two catches, and Bronc Quetone had a pair of receptions for 10 yards.
After the game, Cougar Head Coach Adam Hass said he wasn't too displeased with the Cougars' performance.
"We played a really good team in the 'Gore Pirates tonight, and we took it on the chin," Hass said. "We knew coming in they were a good team.
"I mean, everyone knows, just about every sports publication has them picked to win the state championship in A," he said.
"We could have performed a little better," he said, "but at the same time, we have a lot of young players, a lot of green players on the field, and this is our first outing with the bullets flying.
"It's like I told the guys, we'll be better on Monday, and we'll be better next Friday," he said.
Several Cougars were banged up a little in the game, but Hass said he didn't think anything was serious, just bumps, bsngs, scratches, and things like that, he said.
The Cougars will be at home at Cougar Stadium, on Jerry Hood Field next Friday when they host the Stilwell Indians.
"I don't know anything about Stilwell yet," Hass said. "We've just been working to prepare for Gore.
"We'll start working to prepare for Stilwell on Monday," Hass said.
