The Keys Cougars weren’t as sharp as Coach Greg Barnes would have liked them to have been, but they got the job done, defeating Morris 54-38 to advance to the Regional Championship Feb. 25.
The Cougars led by four, 10-6, at the end of the first quarter, and outscored Morris 17-8 in the second to take a 27-14 lead into halftime.
They added five more to their lead in the third, going into the final eight minutes ahead 38-20.
Barnes said Morris was collapsing the paint which allowed the Cougars to get some good looks from long range. Then, in the fourth quarter, Morris started chasing and trapping, and Barnes said the Cougars were a little chaotic.
“However, we converted a few layups, and were good at the free throw line, and were able to close it out,” Barnes said.
He said Trenton Nichols and Reed Trimble both shot the ball incredibly well, scoring 20 and 18 points, respectively. Nichols was 2-of-3 from the line, and scored seven of his 20 in the fourth period.
Trimble was perfect at the line, making all four of his chances, and drained four downtowners.
Josiah Wolff had one trey, and was 2-for-2 at the line on his way to seven points, Tae Muskrat-Flynn was 1-of-2 at the line, added a three in the third, and finished with six, Garin Barnes was held to a pair of free throws, both good, and Colton Combs was 1-for-2 at the line.
“It’s win and move on to the next one,” Barnes said.
The next one will be the Regional Championship, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Morris, against the winner of the Millwood-Jones game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.