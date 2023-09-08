STILWELL - Earlier in the week, Keys Head Football Coach Adam Hass said the Cougars had to improve on last week's performance against the Gore Pirates in order to compete against the Stilwell Indians.

The Cougars did indeed improve but it was not enough, and the Stilwell Indians came ahead with the victory 20-0.

Before the game even started, Hass said adversity hit.

"I got a phone call this afternoon and to make a long story short, we were without our offensive coordinator and offensive signal caller tonight," Hass said.

Keys took the opening kickoff, but four plays into the game, Trammel's pass was picked off and returned 18 yards for a touchdown. The point after kick was good, and with 10:09 still to play in the first quarter, Stilwell led 7-0.

Late in the first period, a pass interference call gave Stilwell new life. Four plays later, on the first play of the second period, Stillwell's Chalino Martinez scampered in from the four, and kicked the extra point, putting Stilwell up 14-0.

After that, the game turned into a dogfight, with neither team being able to make much progress.

Near the end of the half, the Cougars put together a time-consuming drive that lasted 5:05 but ran out of time before they could score.

The second half was pretty much back and forth until, with 10:30 left in the game, Stilwell scored again, making the final score of 20-0.

Boomer Murphy was the workhorse for the Cougars, running the ball 16 times for 29 yards unofficially.

"We're going to have to get through this week," Hass said, "then see where we are.

"I thought the kids fought hard, but it just wasn't enough," he said.

Three different cougars went down with injuries. At the time of printing the nature of the injuries is unknown. Parker Keller, David Travis, and Cash Trammel all suffered injuries in the game.

The Cougars will travel to Keifer at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.