The Keys Cougars ended their regular season with a 34-21 loss to Cascia Hall. Keys overcame early turnovers and a 27 point deficit to make the final score closer than many would have predicted. The Commandos win district 2A-5 bolstered by their upset win over Vian earlier this season.
Flynn Sage found the end zone for Cascia Hall on their first possession of the game. Keys suffered a fumble on their second play from scrimmage. Sage scored again on the end of a Cooper Mullen pass on the Commando's next drive putting Cascia Hall ahead 13-0 with 4:24 left in the first quarter.
Keys turned the ball over again on their next possession with a Lane Taylor interception. Cascia Hall took advantage, scoring with under a minute left to extend their lead 20-0 after the first quarter.
Both teams exchanged punts and turnovers on their next couple possessions. Mullen threw his second touchdown pass pushing the lead to 27-0.
The Keys offense came alive on their last drive of the first half when Lane Taylor found Colton Combs in the end zone with nine seconds left until halftime.
The Cougars took the second half kickoff and found the end zone again after Lane Taylor's second touchdown pass making the score 27-14.
Cascia Hall's only score of the second half came with five minutes left in the third quarter extending their lead to 34-14.
Both teams traded punts in the fourth quarter until Colby Nottingham found the end zone from twelve yards away to end all scoring at 34-21.
"Our grit kept us in this game. Our guys just kept fighting," said Keys head coach Adam Hass.
Keys ends the regular season with a record of 3-7 in their first year under Hass. The Cougars will participate in the postseason but there are multiple scenarios on who they will play in the first round.
